Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

News / Local

by Staff reporter

GOVERNMENT will avail radiotherapy and chemotherapy services at Mpilo Central Hospital for cancer services following disruption of the amenities recently.Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said he is aware of the recent challenges and efforts are being made to restore normal services."The Honourable Vice President wishes to advise the public that he is aware of the medical physics status at Mpilo Radiotherapy Department and has already made arrangements to avail the services," reads part of the statement sent to our Harare Bureau."The demand for medical physicists is a global challenge and access to radiation treatment is limited in many countries and non-existent in some countries."The Vice President would like to thank the staff, partners and Government ministries who have continued to assist in ensuring there are available health delivery services in the country."Following VP Chiwenga's visit in Bulawayo last year, the Government released funds to fix radiotherapy machines for cancer patients at Mpilo Central Hospital.The machines at Mpilo's cancer unit for radiotherapy had broken down due to overuse following another breakdown of machines at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare. Mpilo and Parirenyatwa hospitals are the only specialised centres for radiotherapy treatment in Zimbabwe.But telling investments in the health sector had been made for equitable health services since last year, and some hospitals will soon be offering these services."The Honourable Vice President visited the hospital and availed funding which resuscitated broken down radiotherapy equipment and procured Uninterrupted Power Supply System (UPS) for Mpilo Radiotherapy Department."With these developments Radiotherapy and chemotherapy services will be available at Mpilo Central Hospital to cater for cancer patients in the southern region of Zimbabwe," reads part of the statement.Without radiation therapy patients were being treated through chemotherapy but chemotherapy might not be suitable for all cancer conditions.