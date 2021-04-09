Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BAT rated best ZSE counter

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BRITISH American Tobacco (BAT ) Zimbabwe has been rated the top counter on both the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE)'s top 10 and 15 indexes for the second quarter of 2021.

BAT's rating was announced in the ZSE's new Index 2021 second quarter constituents released recently.

The firm had previously been rated the top counter for both indexes during the first quarter of the year, overtaking financial giant CBZ Holdings, which had been rated the best during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Both indexes are used to gauge the performance of the top 10 or 15 listed companies.

BAT's being rated first on both indexes comes after the company overturned its 2019 loss of $124,25 million to a $61,06 million profit after tax during the year ended December 31, 2020.

After BAT, CBZ, Cassava Smartech Zimbabwe Limited, Delta Corporation Limited, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, FBC Holdings Limited, Hippo Valley Estates Limited, Innscor Africa Limited, OK Zimbabwe Limited and Padenga Holdings Limited were also rated in the top 10.

On the top 15 Index, BAT was ranked together with CBZ, Cassava, Delta, Econet, FBC, First Mutual Holdings Limited, Hippo, Innscor, Meikles Limited, National Foods Holdings Limited, OK, Padenga, Simbisa Brands Limited and TSL Limited.

BAT bounced back to an inflation-adjusted $256 million pre-tax profit during the year ended December 31, 2020, from $26 million in 2019.

"The company's premium brand, Dunhill, returned to the market in March 2020 as the company was now able to import the brand and as a result, it recorded a significant increase in volume growth of 1,481% versus prior year," said company chairman Lovemore Manatsa.

"In the Aspirational Premium segment, volumes declined by 45%. In the Value for Money segment, and Low Value for Money brand, volumes declined by 8% and 47% respectively. This reduction in sales volumes was driven by shrinking consumer disposable incomes," Manatsa said.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1181 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 725 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

3 hrs ago | 50 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 529 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days