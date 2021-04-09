Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

News / Local

by Staff reporter

BULAWAYO-BASED writer and poet Mthulisi Ndlovu through his The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (Trovoco) recently partnered with Agnieszka Maria, from a Polish school (Mikołaj Kopernik), and donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and stationery to Hlanganani 2 Primary School in Insuza, Bubi District, Matabeleland North province.Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style that the initiative was meant to complement government efforts towards fighting the pandemic and making sure children are safe from the virus."Recently, Trovoco made a remarkable history in partnership with Maria, a youthful businesslady, to donate COVID-19 PPE and stationery," he said."Disadvantaged schools in rural areas find it hard to survive during the pandemic due to lack of resources, hence the partnership under the common basis of rectifying the COVID-19 risk," he said."Not to mention empowerment of ethnic tolerance, cultural pluralism, cultural exchange and appreciation programmes, that is pen pals, Polish children wrote about 45 letters to Zimbabwean children and the Hlanganani 2 Primary children responded likewise."Ndlovu said their vision was to grow the partnership beyond schools to transform into sustainable socio-economic development for the two countries."Our mission is to spearhead and live the practicality of the gospel and see a well-emancipated world with a positive view."We seek to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged children in marginalised and remote areas," he said."Its functions (Trovoco) and focus is on several dimensions such as education, arts and culture, various projects for self-sustainability and donations."He said more disadvantaged schools are yet to be visited. Maria said she was impressed by the exchange of culture and heritage information between Polishand Zimbabwean schools."With the vision and passion oriented Trovoco organisation we had the opportunity to get to know and understand your country (Zimbabwe's), traditions and societal values," she said."Memories of smiling faces of children and hard-working villagers and motivated teachers will accompany me back to my country and stay with me for a very long time."My presence here proves that everyone can help if they really want to."Together with Trovoco, we warmed the hearts of Polish and Zimbabweans with simple gestures of kindness."