Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Poet donates COVID-19 PPE, stationery to Bulawayo school

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
BULAWAYO-BASED writer and poet Mthulisi Ndlovu through his The Roots Voluntary Charity Trust (Trovoco) recently partnered with Agnieszka Maria, from a Polish school (Mikołaj Kopernik), and donated COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) and stationery to Hlanganani 2 Primary School in Insuza, Bubi District, Matabeleland North province.

Ndlovu told NewsDay Life & Style that the initiative was meant to complement government efforts towards fighting the pandemic and making sure children are safe from the virus.

"Recently, Trovoco made a remarkable history in partnership with Maria, a youthful businesslady, to donate COVID-19 PPE and stationery," he said.

"Disadvantaged schools in rural areas find it hard to survive during the pandemic due to lack of resources, hence the partnership under the common basis of rectifying the COVID-19 risk," he said.

"Not to mention empowerment of ethnic tolerance, cultural pluralism, cultural exchange and appreciation programmes, that is pen pals, Polish children wrote about 45 letters to Zimbabwean children and the Hlanganani 2 Primary children responded likewise."

Ndlovu said their vision was to grow the partnership beyond schools to transform into sustainable socio-economic development for the two countries.

"Our mission is to spearhead and live the practicality of the gospel and see a well-emancipated world with a positive view.

"We seek to alleviate the plight of the underprivileged children in marginalised and remote areas," he said.

"Its functions (Trovoco) and focus is on several dimensions such as education, arts and culture, various projects for self-sustainability and donations."

He said more disadvantaged schools are yet to be visited. Maria said she was impressed by the exchange of culture and heritage information between Polish
and Zimbabwean schools.

"With the vision and passion oriented Trovoco organisation we had the opportunity to get to know and understand your country (Zimbabwe's), traditions and societal values," she said.

"Memories of smiling faces of children and hard-working villagers and motivated teachers will accompany me back to my country and stay with me for a very long time.

"My presence here proves that everyone can help if they really want to.

"Together with Trovoco, we warmed the hearts of Polish and Zimbabweans with simple gestures of kindness."

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

3 hrs ago | 585 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

3 hrs ago | 399 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

3 hrs ago | 724 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

3 hrs ago | 257 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

3 hrs ago | 65 Views

Murowa running out of diamonds

3 hrs ago | 284 Views

BCC fails to explain prolonged water shortages

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

PSL needs SuperSport as its broadcast partner

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Residents must resist road levy

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

The problem was not Mugabe, but Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 395 Views

Musona dreams big

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Caps United make new signing

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Billiat scores crucial goal as Chiefs book CL quarter-final spot

3 hrs ago | 304 Views

Minister guarantees showbiz return

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe Constitution littered with loopholes

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

BAT rated best ZSE counter

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

'Security officers leading most armed robberies in Zimbabwe'

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

100% payout hike, grocery vouchers for pensioners

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Fast-food outlets urged to preserve environment

3 hrs ago | 32 Views

Police 'harass' mourners to block Chamisa from attending funeral

3 hrs ago | 1261 Views

Fake stamps syndicate man fined $100,000

3 hrs ago | 172 Views

Mpilo to resume radiation therapy for cancer, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean vehicle maker partners US-based company

3 hrs ago | 191 Views

Cain Mathema agrees with Mthwakazi

3 hrs ago | 496 Views

Govt to 'demolish, repave' Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway, says Chiwenga

3 hrs ago | 220 Views

Dairibord-Dendairy merger talks still on

3 hrs ago | 153 Views

Woman loses US$90 000 to lover

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Govt to plug cheating by mobile operators

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

143 arrested as cops smash drug dealers' bases

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

We're coming for you: Mnangagwa warns financial sector sharks

3 hrs ago | 259 Views

Machete gang tortures top Zanu-PF official's wife

3 hrs ago | 270 Views

Passion Java and Phillip Chiyangwa venture on the cards

16 hrs ago | 2081 Views

Chiwenga commissions NetOne Base Station

18 hrs ago | 998 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days