Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Matanga, Sibanda sued for land grab

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
POLICE Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga and Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda have been taken to court for grabbing a Mazowe farm protected under the Bilateral Investments Protection and Promotion Agreement (BIPPA).

Andreas Peter and Shaun Livaditakis claimed in their court application that they were the legal owners of Goede Hoop Farm.

According to the court papers, Matanga and Sibanda invaded the farm in 2018 and demanded that the owners vacate the premises as ownership had been transferred to them.

"Sometime in 2018, the first respondent (Matanga) and second respondent (Sibanda) stormed the farm and told me that I needed to leave the farm as the farm was now theirs. I showed them the proof that I was in lawful occupation, but they had none of that," Peter said in his court papers.

"The first and second respondents then gave me copies of their offer letters some two months after they stormed the farm. I then noted that the two documents are not really offer letters per se, but mere letters written by the fourth respondent (the late Perrance Shiri) to the first and second respondents confirming the allocation of the applicants' farm."

Livaditakis argued that the farm legally belonged to him as his family entered into an agreement with the government in 2001 to convert it into State land although it remained protected under BIPPA.

"The applicants then agreed with the government that since the land programme had to be carried, it was important that the applicants be given and allocated Goede Hoop Farm and that the rest of the farms be given to other beneficiaries. The Goede Hoop Farm is protected under BIPPA. What it means is that even though the farm is now State land, it falls under BIPPA and is protected accordingly," he submitted.

The farmers want Sibanda and Matanga's offer letters to be declared unlawful. The matter is yet to be set down for hearing.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Silobela, a gold rich area with nothing to show for it

2 mins ago | 1 Views

New faces at first Bosso field training

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Rogue security agents warned

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Government to avail land

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Sengwayo son dies after church house assault

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Botswana probes two AstraZeneca deaths

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu Ndonga dissolves

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Ex-RBZ guards back at court

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Motorist loses car, cash to armed robbers

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Sangoma accused of raping teenage client

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Man drags lover to court for deliberate HIV infection

6 mins ago | 6 Views

'Funeral insurers overcharge clients'

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Rufaro Stadium investor runs into brickwall

7 mins ago | 7 Views

$400m for urban road rehab

8 mins ago | 7 Views

EcoCash, WhatsApp fraud totals US$100 million

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Mozambique terrorists murder Zimbabwean man

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Zimbabwe's Cape Town consulate besieged as protesters demand gay rights

9 mins ago | 5 Views

'Chamisa needs to rethink himself and his approach'

12 hrs ago | 1672 Views

Fear paralyses Zimbabwe opposition

12 hrs ago | 878 Views

Farmers sue army, police chiefs

12 hrs ago | 999 Views

Matiza family to complete late minister's projects

12 hrs ago | 1228 Views

Zanu-PF moves to contain its highly divisive DCCs

12 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwean film on land reform receives multiple global awards

12 hrs ago | 847 Views

'Nail corrupt police'

12 hrs ago | 655 Views

Teachers' college for Wankie

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bulawayo records rise in malnutrition

12 hrs ago | 53 Views

Mnangagwa hails vaccination programme

12 hrs ago | 179 Views

Econet warns against identity theft

12 hrs ago | 325 Views

Woman axes boyfriend

12 hrs ago | 482 Views

Mwonzora's MDC-T supports Mnangagwa's economic transformation

12 hrs ago | 267 Views

Another Zimbabwean survivor tells of horrific scenes in Cabo Delgado

12 hrs ago | 631 Views

Zimbabwe hunts for Zisco investor again

12 hrs ago | 182 Views

Man axes brother in dispute over homestead inheritance

12 hrs ago | 261 Views

MDC-Alliance activists denied bail

12 hrs ago | 141 Views

Mastercard and Network International Pioneering Africa's digital payment revolution

18 hrs ago | 447 Views

Man nabbed for shooting a bushbuck

18 hrs ago | 1419 Views

Why ZAPU's Parliamentary Recalls will fail, Legally

19 hrs ago | 1746 Views

Several Zimbabweans killed in Mozambique, the battle of palmer

19 hrs ago | 3618 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa in fresh legal fight

23 hrs ago | 4512 Views

Zanu-PF gears for by-elections

23 hrs ago | 1669 Views

'No free jab for foreigners in Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Police outrider's death: Family wants answers

23 hrs ago | 2362 Views

Police intercept 400 bales of used clothes

23 hrs ago | 1649 Views

MDC Senator says striking teachers must resign

23 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Zanu-PF escalates women's bakeries projects in Mangwe

23 hrs ago | 375 Views

NetOne seeks Zimdollar fuel to power boosters

23 hrs ago | 615 Views

Zapu executive in double-dipping storm

23 hrs ago | 981 Views

British citizen bashed by police in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Bulawayo rolls out COVID-19 vaccination awareness campaign

23 hrs ago | 185 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days