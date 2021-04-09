4 MDC Alliance activists denied bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FOUR MDC Alliance activists were yesterday denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi after they were arrested last week for chanting opposition party slogans inside court premises during the sentencing of fellow party member Makomborero Haruziviishe.Vimbai Tome (51), Kudakwashe Butau (30) Ngonidzashe Mupfumba (21) and Patrick Shumba (22) are being charged with disorderly conduct.In denying them bail, Mangosi said the State had a strong case against them since they were arrested at the crime scene.He further ruled that due to overwhelming evidence against them, the accused persons may be induced to flee the jurisdiction of the court if granted bail.Tome was arrested after accusing a police officer who was dispersing MDC Alliance supporters at the court of fondling her breasts.But the State alleges that on Tuesday last week, Tome, Mupfumba, Shumba and Butau or one or more of them "intentionally engaged in disorderly conduct by chanting the slogan "ahoi macomrades, ahoi"It is further alleged that during an attempt by the police to disperse them, Tome shouted ndabatwa zamu (my breasts have been fondled) in a bid to stop police officers from dispersing them.The State argues that Tome made the distress call intending to breach peace.