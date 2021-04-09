Latest News Editor's Choice


Kazembe, Matanga defend police brutality

HOME Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe and Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga have shot down the $900 000 compensation demand made by a Kwekwe man who claims to have been negligently shot five times in the abdomen by police officers last year.

The incident allegedly occurred in February last year and the complainant, Tinashe Deshe, has sued Kazembe and Matanga saying his shooting by their subordinates was not justified.

But, Kazembe and Matanga in response to Deshe's High Court application, said the shooting was justified as complainant had resisted arrest and charged at police officers brandishing a machete.

"The shooting was not an act of negligence, but necessary in the circumstances. The damages incurred cannot be attributed to the defendant. The plaintiff was gambling in a public place and resisted arrest and was in possession of a weapon," Kazembe and Matanga submitted in a response filed three months late.

According to Deshe's summons, he was shot in February last year while at a bar in Kwekwe.

He claims a group of police officers shut down the bar, forcing him to dash outside where he was shot at as he waited for his friend who was gambling.

But Kazembe said the police fired warning shots and Deshe charged towards them brandishing a machete, leaving them with no option, but to shoot him.

Deshe said he was shot three times in the anterior abdomen and two times on the abdominal flanks.

The court heard that as a result of the shooting, Deshe suffered serious injuries and had to go undergo corrective surgery.

The damages were broken down as $300 000 for pain and suffering, $300 000 for nervous shock, $150 000 for disfigurement and $150 000 for loss of amenities of life.
