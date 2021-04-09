Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Unlicensed courier service operator jailed

by Thandekile Moyo
A HARARE man was yesterday sentenced to two months imprisonment for offering courier services to the public without a licence.

Benson Masawi (28), who appeared before magistrate Tendai Muchina was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

Masawi was also given an option to pay a $20 000 fine.

The complainant, the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz), was represented by Courier Services executive officer Taurai Makuvise.

The court heard that Masawi offered postal and courier services without a licence and had opened an office at the corner of Mbuya Nehanda Street and Speke Avenue.

The informant received information on April 6 that Masawi was collecting parcels from Harare earmarked for dispatch to Bulawayo.

The informant then made a report to the police and a team of detectives with the members of Potraz stormed his offices and recovered several parcels which had been paid for and were ready to be delivered to various clients in Bulawayo.

Caroline Mutimusakwa appeared for the State.

Source - newsday

