Govt unveils 2021 crop producer prices

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT has announced new producer prices for commercial crops for the 2021/22 marketing season.

Sugar beans will be sold at $90 000 per metric tonne, groundnuts ($40 000), sunflower ($40 000), nyimo ($50 000), popcorn ($42 000), cow peas $32 500 and Sesame seeds ($70 000).

"The producer prices are to be implemented with immediate effect," the Grain Marketing Board operations director Forward Takaindisa said in a circular to the parasatatal's regional managers and accountants, depot managers and marketing officer.

The GMB last month indicated that the maize producer price would remain at $32 000 per tonne effected last year.

Source - newsday

