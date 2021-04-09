Zimbabwe moves from analogue broadcasting to digital

News / Local

by Staff reporter

INFORMATION, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa is expected to launch the Digital Terrestrial Television this morning in Magunje.Minister Mutsvangwa is accompanied by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, Information Deputy Minister, Kindness Paradza, Information Ministry permanent secretary, Nick Mangwana.Zimpapers board chairman, Mr Tommy Sithole and chief executive, Mr Pikirayi Deketeke are also in attendance.Other dignitaries present include Broadcasting Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ), Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) and Transmedia Zimbabwe officials.The launch will see Zimbabwe move from analogue broadcasting to digital.