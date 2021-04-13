Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

News / Local

by Staff reporter

CHIVHU town has introduced clamping and tow away by-laws in a move to decongest its central business district and increase its revenue base.According to a letter by the Chikomba Rural District Council planner Norman Maoneni, dated April 12 and addressed to the business community, the clamping by-laws will come into effect from May 1."This minute serves to advise you to notify your constituency that Chikomba Rural District Council shall commence enforcing the clamping and tow away by-laws from May 1 in Chivhu. All members of the business community are requested to co-operate with this noble cause to avoid inconveniences. We hope to decongest and improve sanity in our town," the letter read.The town will be charging motorists $50 as parking fees per hour, while clamping fees have been pegged at US$30 for small vehicles, US$35 for kombis and US$40 for trucks and busses.Storage fees are pegged at US$25 per day.The town, which is located along the Harare-Beitbridge Highway, has a number of popular fast-food outlets.