Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
AGRICULTURE minister Anxious Masuka yesterday said the country had enough water to meet winter irrigation targets following the heavy rains received between November last year and last month.

Speaking at a winter cropping stakeholders' indaba in Harare, Masuka said the 2021 farming season was the second best since 1970. The indaba was hosted by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa).

He said all seven catchments were at an average of 92%, holding sufficient water to sustain the winter cropping season.

"There is definitely no excuse for this country to go hungry when we have all the potential dams to enable the farmers to get more yields," he said.

The minister said 85 000 hectares were expected to be put under winter wheat this coming season, with an expected output of 360 000 metric tonnes.

Government and private players will fund the wheat cropping season.

"We must harness, conveyance and conserve this scarce resource. In this regard, catchment management, elimination of harmful practices, inclusive of river bed mining, streambank cultivation and siltation must be given urgent attention," he said.

Zinwa chief executive officer Taurai Maurikira said the country had 534 water supply stations reserved for the coming winter cropping season, where 350 000 hectares would be under irrigation.

Low wheat output has over the years forced the country to rely on imports, putting pressure on the national fiscus.

Zinwa chief director of water resources and hydrological services Tinayeshe Mutazu said there was need to regulate the water sector by licensing water users to sustain the resource and ensure dam safety regulations.

"Provision of water service is a natural monopoly and capital intensive activity," he said. "The provision of safe water and sanitation has benefits but requires investment and commitment."

Mutazu said water and sanitation regulation should provide an enabling environment for service providers.

Zinwa is a government-owned entity tasked with managing the country's water resources.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 334 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 96 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 293 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 251 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 21 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 43 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 116 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 26 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 122 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 154 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 223 Views

Census preparations begin

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Power cuts disrupt Mpilo radiotherapy services

2 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean-born pathologist stirs controversy

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Notorious robber rearrested

2 hrs ago | 253 Views

ZTN ready to hit screens

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Woman jailed for incest with three minor sons

2 hrs ago | 189 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days