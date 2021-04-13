Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru introduces electronic parking system

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GWeRU City Council, in partnership with City Parking (Pvt) Limited, has rolled out an automated pre-paid parking system to replace the manual system that has long been condemned by motorists as open to abuse by council employees.

The new electronic system started operating yesterday following Gweru City Parking, a joint venture between council and

City Parking, assumed responsibility to manage parking and traffic in the city with effect from April 1.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, City Parking spokesperson Francis Mandaza said the new system would plug revenue leakages as payments would be done in real time.

"The new system is information communication technology-driven," Mandaza said.

"It is a real time-driven system and the advantage is that we would be able to monitor every transaction. The system is automated to reduce revenue leakages."

He added: "Motorists have an opportunity to self-service using the new system as they can pay using the self-service mobile application. There is no inconvenience to motorists even in the event where a parking marshal is unavailable."

Mandaza said the new company started with road markings when it assumed operations.

He said the fees for parking in the central business district remained at US$1 or $80 per hour.

Mandaza said the new company was still working on modalities to come up with clamping and towing away fines.

Over the years, the city relied on the manual system, which was introduced in 2012, but authorities said the system was unreliable and open to abuse.

Source - newsday

