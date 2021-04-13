Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The COVID-19-induced lockdown exposed vulnerable Zimbabweans to food aid discrimination on political grounds, a report by a human rights watchdog has said.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) , in its March report, revealed that food aid was being politicised across the country as poverty stalked many.

"Politicisation of food and other aid remained prevalent across the country and ZPP registered 27 cases of food and other aid discriminations," the human rights watchdog said in the report.

"This was made worse by the fact that throughout 2020, lockdown restrictions had caused consistent disruptions to economic activity. The poor, hardworking citizens who live from hand to mouth and have no savings had endured two months with no income and social support from the government."

Government has on several occasions warned against food politicisation, but the vice remains in practice with Zanu-PF officials often cited as the main culprits, particularly prior to election, but the party denies the charge.

ZPP said it recorded 221 human rights' violations in March, with many blamed on police enforcing COVID-19 regulations.

"The harassment of citizens by State security agents continued. ZPP recorded 79 cases with the police once again leading the list of perpetrators, making up 37,61% of perpetrators of human rights violations logged in March 2021," ZPP said.

Police have been on several occasions taken to court for human rights violations during the lockdown period.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Sikhala trial in false start

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 241 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 228 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 199 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

1 hr ago | 19 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

1 hr ago | 38 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

1 hr ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

1 hr ago | 43 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

1 hr ago | 15 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

1 hr ago | 23 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 21 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 35 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Zimbabwe TV goes digital

2 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Govt not persecuting MDC activists'

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Census preparations begin

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

Power cuts disrupt Mpilo radiotherapy services

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwean-born pathologist stirs controversy

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Notorious robber rearrested

2 hrs ago | 241 Views

ZTN ready to hit screens

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Woman jailed for incest with three minor sons

2 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days