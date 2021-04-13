Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Sikhala trial in false start

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The trial of MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala, who is being accused of inciting public violence, failed to commence after the State indicated that it needed forensic results of the audio evidence in its possession.

The State, represented by Garudzo Ziyadhuma, asked for postponement of the trial, saying they were waiting for forensic results on audios that purportedly feature Sikhala.

But the defence, led by harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bhamu, opposed the application for postponement, saying the State indicated that it had completed its investigations in September last year.

Nkomo said the postponement of the matter violated his client's right to liberty after it has been postponed on several occasions.

Magistrate Stanford Mambanje postponed the matter to next Wednesday for trial. Sikhala is being accused of inciting the public to commit violence by propagating audios and video of incitement.

Meanwhile, former Cabinet minister Priscah Mupfumira, who is accused of criminal abuse of office, has applied for her matter to be conducted separately from that of former permanent secretary Banarbas Matongera, who is facing similar allegations.

Mupfumira submitted that she wanted to be separated from Matongera so that she can rope him in as a defence witness.

The matter was postponed to next Wednesday for ruling.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Woman begs court to 'force' husband to indulge in sex with her

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Man steals national flag

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Hooker stabs surprise visit ex

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Man bashes 'bad cook' wife

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Peeping Tom terror for pregnant landlady

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Woman rips hubby's scrotum

9 mins ago | 2 Views

Juju storm: Businessman physically and sexually abuses wife

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Abused hubby washes plates at knifepoint

10 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe to export water to SA

1 hr ago | 410 Views

Jonathan Moyo calls for justice on gukurahundi genocide perpetrators

1 hr ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa tightens grip on power

1 hr ago | 364 Views

Chilonga anger forces Chiwenga to abort trip

1 hr ago | 368 Views

Zanu-PF bigwigs' debts choke CSC

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Looting scandal sucks in deputy minister

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Idolisation of champions of corruption

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Land tenure reform to transform Zimbabwe rapidly

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Raw deal for Air Zimbabwe creditors

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Payment delays affect power projects

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Duty hikes to affect BAT volumes

2 hrs ago | 30 Views

John Deere expands firm's construction equipment portfolio to Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Obadiah Moyo seeks acquittal after State dithers on graft trial

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

MDC deserter pledges to use Zifa influence to lure support to Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 139 Views

Business frets over third Covid-19 wave

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Landmark ruling on vehicle plates

2 hrs ago | 138 Views

Grace Mugabe's PHD authentic, says Nyagura

2 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa speaks about Gukurahundi genocide

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets 350 000 ha of irrigable land in next 3 years

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

'Politicisation of aid rampant during COVID-19 lockdown'

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Gweru introduces electronic parking system

2 hrs ago | 55 Views

We've enough water for wheat irrigation, says Masuka

2 hrs ago | 16 Views

Transport shortage grounds Harare council

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Rural District Council demands refund from vehicle dealer

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Warrant of arrest for property developer

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

Chivhu introduces vehicle clamping

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Matabeleland South men take up women's domestic roles: Report

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mayor defends mansion allocation

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Mnangagwa's proposed Patriotic Bill: Whither Zimbabwe at 41?

2 hrs ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe must push for virtual law firms

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Residents should only pay for services provided

2 hrs ago | 40 Views

Green Bombers Zanu-PF's election trump card

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

ZC backs ban on 'greedy, selfish' Streak

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Matopo community constructs new school

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Digitalisation to usher 12 new TV stations in ZImbabwe

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Cop pips head with bullet in shock suicide

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mereki shopping centre set for facelift

2 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa declares war on potholes

2 hrs ago | 238 Views

Customer scalding shebeen queen spared jail

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Residents take council to task over outdated pipes

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Tanganda to relist on ZSE

2 hrs ago | 83 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days