Zimbabwe to export water to SA

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZIMBABWE has sealed a massive multi-million-dollar project to supply bulk water to neighbouring South Africa. Italian company Sallini Construction has been awarded the tender for the project which is expected to change the face of the Beitbridge region and other parts of Musina.

The country has also set aside a whopping $600 million for houses construction with the aim to build two million houses by 2030, a Cabinet minister said yesterday.

Initially, water will be drawn from the Tugwi-Mukosi Dam in Masvingo while eventually another dam, twice the size of the country's largest inland dam, will be built at the confluence of Runde and Tende rivers in southern Masvingo to boost supplies.

Sallini Construction will build a pipeline to supply Polokwane, Lois Trichardt, Musina and the special economic zones in both South Africa outside Musina and Beitbridge in Zimbabwe.

Addressing Beitbridge residents yesterday, National Housing and Amenities minister Daniel Garwe said local and international banks would fund the massive project likely to create a greenbelt in its path to the south.

"This is in line with the vision of the new dispensation led by President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa. We have brought with us representatives of BancABC and Sallini Construction who are here," he said.

The construction has already been approved by a joint commission between Zimbabwe and South Africa and a number of banks will be involved.

Sallini will construct the pipeline and at the same time, build the Runde-Tende Dam, both projects expected to trigger massive agribusiness.

Among beneficiaries of the projects will be Schweppes Beverages.

Millions of communal farmers, Beitbridge town and the envisaged special economic zones in Zimbabwe will benefit while the northern region, towns and special economic zones outside Musina in the neighbouring country also will benefit.

Steven Muza of Sallini Construction said they were already on the ground and expected their company to run the pipeline for an agreed time before handing over to Zimbabwe and Beitbridge town, which is now a partner.

Garwe, who was in Beitbridge for the relaunch of Beitbridge redevelopment project houses, said Treasury had released $600 million to kick-start a massive housing project to provide two million housing units by 2030.

Source - newsday

