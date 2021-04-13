Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

BCC raises red flag for unauthorized use of city coat of arms

by Shelton Muchena
2 mins ago | Views
The Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has warned members of the public against the unauthorised use of its Coat of Arms saying offenders will be prosecuted.

In a  statement issued by the local authority's Clerk Mr. Christopher Dube said the  City of Bulawayo's Coat of Arms is a protected emblem used for OFFICIAL Council communication to its stakeholders. The use of the City of Bulawayo Coat of Arms without authorization from the Council is an offence."

In terms of Armorial Bearings, Names, Uniforms and Badges Chapter 10: 01. Secticon29(1), "any person who. without the authorization of the person concerned, uses a heraldic representation (Coat of Arms) which has been registered in terms of section fifteen, knowing that he required such an authorisation shall be held liable to an offence."

Any persons found using the Crest without prior authority from Council will be prosecuted according to the Laws of Zimbabwe.

Source - Shelton Muchena

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

15 mins ago | 15 Views

Child marriage cases spike in Sanyati

21 mins ago | 13 Views

Court shoots down Mnangagwa road renaming

33 mins ago | 89 Views

Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

3 hrs ago | 459 Views

Abednico Ncube for Vice Presidency

3 hrs ago | 1362 Views

Zimbabwe needs viable opposition: EU

4 hrs ago | 542 Views

Khaya Moyo says 'old politics' is dead

6 hrs ago | 1432 Views

Bulawayo council faces serious staff shortage

6 hrs ago | 582 Views

Matanga sued over wrongful arrest

6 hrs ago | 448 Views

Nehanda's statue: Relative approaches court

6 hrs ago | 970 Views

Zimbabwe battles to fix damaged roads

6 hrs ago | 339 Views

Man severely assaulted, thrown into flowing sewage

6 hrs ago | 546 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out intensive basic orientation programme

6 hrs ago | 171 Views

Prisoners freed under Presidential Amnesty

6 hrs ago | 381 Views

Zimbabwean surgeons to help in other countries

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

MDC Alliance, activists warned over violent demos

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Streak resigns from his rebranded academy

6 hrs ago | 241 Views

Construction of Zimbabwe’s largest conference centre launched

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Mnangagwa endorses Harare dress

6 hrs ago | 549 Views

Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign: Human Rights Orgs /institutions & Churches conflict of interest

17 hrs ago | 334 Views

'Nothing must be left to chance' declares Mnangagwa, mobilising his vote rigging juggernaut

18 hrs ago | 545 Views

MDC Alliance... a hallmark of political Ponzi schemes

18 hrs ago | 851 Views

Road accident claims 3

18 hrs ago | 998 Views

Mnangagwa must engage Paul Siwela to avoid spill of blood in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Standard Bank Group appoints new Chief Executive for Africa Regions

18 hrs ago | 648 Views

Tech trends that cannot be ignored in 2021 and beyond

18 hrs ago | 278 Views

Soldier killed with shovel in gold dispute

18 hrs ago | 1503 Views

The rising popularity of online gaming

18 hrs ago | 67 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days