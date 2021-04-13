Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has sent a congratulatory message to President Mnangagwa on the occasion of Zimbabwe's 41st Independence anniversary, pledging to continue fostering economic and political cooperation between the two countries.Zimbabwe commemorates its 41st Independence Day anniversary today under the theme "ZIM@41 Together Growing our Economy for a Prosperous, Resilient and Inclusive Society.""Please accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Zimbabwe," he said in a letter addressed to his counterpart."The Russian-Zimbabwean relations have a long record of close friendship."I am confident that the development of the constructive dialogue and bilateral cooperation in various fields accords with the core interests of the peoples of our States and corresponds to strengthening security and stability on the African continent."I wish you, Mr President, sound health and success, peace and well-being to all the people of Zimbabwe."Cuban President Miguel Diaz Canel sent his congratulations through a statement released by the Cuban Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Carmelina Rodriguez.He said Zimbabwe had demonstrated resilience in overcoming its challenges since attaining Independence."On the occasion of 41st anniversary of the Zimbabwe Independence, the President of Cuba, Miguel Diaz Canel, has sent a congratulatory message to his counterpart HE E.D Mnangagwa in which he clearly expresses the essence of the relationship between our two sister countries."Cuba and Zimbabwe have enjoyed a supportive and friendly relationship since the time of the fight against the Rhodesian racist regime."The establishment of diplomatic relations immediately after independence, on 20 April 1980, opened a way to strengthen and reinforce our ties on social, economic, and political areas on the basis of solidarity and complementarity," she said.President of the United Arab Emirates, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also sent his message yesterday.