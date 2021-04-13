Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

by Staff reporter
2 mins ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is confident of a Zanu-PF landslide victory in the 2023 harmonised elections on account of Government's success in stabilising and growing the economy.

In an interview ahead of today's Independence Day commemorations, the President said his administration had successfully resolved numerous challenges such as fuel and power shortages that had plagued the economy for years.

The country's road and health infrastructure, he added, was being modernised.

"If a leader of a political party goes into an election with the hope of not winning, then that person should not be a leader of a party," said President Mnangagwa.

"I am extremely confident based on the work that we are doing and the positive reception that we receive from the people of Zimbabwe.

"The responses that we are getting both in terms of resolving hunger in the country, providing energy, roads, fuel, increasing and mordenising our health sector, I think with all these things which continue to improve, the people will feel that they must give us a chance to do more."

Zanu-PF plans to mobilise more than five million registered voters to capture not less than 65 percent of the vote in 2023.

The party has since intensified its mobilisation drive by targeting the urban youth vote.

President Mnangagwa said continued defections from the opposition will work in favour of the ruling party.

"I think that . . . our people, our Zimbabwean people, are very discerning.

"They realise that the future lies with those who preach harmony, peace and unity, and not those who preach demonstrations.

"There is no country that is built on violence and demonstrations.

"Countries are built on unity, harmony, peace and love.

"This is what is happening."

Zanu-PF got two-thirds majority in Parliament in the 2018 elections after garnering 179 National Assembly seats against the MDC-Alliance's 88.

President Mnangagwa won over 2,45 million votes in the presidential election against MDC-A's Mr Nelson Chamisa, who only managed 2,1 million votes.

Source - sundaymail

