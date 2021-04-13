Latest News Editor's Choice


US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
THOSE who harbour ambitions of leading Zimbabwe Saints should be prepared to pay a joining fee of US$4 000.

Chikwata registered with the Zifa Southern Region last year but the advent of the coronavirus (Covid-19) stalled their return to the game. However, with Government giving the greenlight for football to resume the club is readying to return to the pitch.

Board of Trustees chairman, Vincent Pamire said they had come up with tiers of membership that will see the top tier being gold membership coming at a cost of US$4 000. Pamire said those who buy this type of membership will be eligible to be part of the club's executive leadership.

"We realised we need to come up with different types of membership as we revive the Saints brand. We know there are many people who love the club and many are willing to become part of us but we feel people will play different roles and at the moment if one wants to be eligible to be part of the leadership, they have to buy the gold class member at US$4 000.

We have determined that we should come up with two other classes of membership but these will be determined by the executive. We will ensure the membership accommodates everyone within the Saints family but obviously the benefits that one is entitled to will differ," he said.

Pamire said several members have already paid for the gold membership, whose fees he said have been lodged with a legal firm, where all such funds will be deposited. He revealed they have appointed businessman, Felix Dzumbunu, a former chairman, to lead the 1988 league champions' interim executive.

"As trustees, we are not going to be involved in the day to day running of the club, that will be the role of the executive so we need a strong leadership that will be able to resuscitate the brand," said Pamire.

The Saints board is made up of Pamire, Cliff Manugwe (secretary), Ernest Tekere and Elisha Bere.

Source - sundaynews

