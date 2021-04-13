Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe's GDP goes up to US$24 billion

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
THE country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has risen to US$24 billion owing to sound financial policies introduced by Government to replenish its coffers, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube has said.

Speaking during the role and importance of youth engagement in the era of the National Development Strategy (NDS 1) seminar at the National University of Science and Technology (Nust) in Bulawayo yesterday, Prof Ncube said the country which has now cascaded the GDP to district level has surpassed $1 trillion in its annual earnings.

Prof Ncube said the country's provincial per capita incomes have also risen to more than US$3 000.

"We now know the size of the provincial economies around Zimbabwe. For the Bulawayo Province the economy basically is about US$3 billion in size, while Harare is close to US$10 billion more than double the size of Bulawayo.

In terms of per capita income Harare is ahead with about US$3 600 equivalent per person and Bulawayo is about US$3 100.

"We are aware of these economies but in the other provinces which are not city or metropolitan provinces we want to go down to the district. We are going to measure the GDP for every district in a province. We will have GDP at district level, at provincial level which will all add up to GDP at national level. Currently GDP at national level is about US$24 billion equivalent if not likely higher than that just over ZWL$1 trillion equivalent. I allocate a five percent of the national budget to devolution agenda," he said.

Prof Ncube said the Government had cleared all the inefficiencies within the financial system and its accounts were clean.

"The books of Government are completely clean. Our current accounts surplus is currently at 4 to 5 percent of the GDP. We have made a lot of progress and if you look at the growth profile, we are expecting a growth rate of 7.4 percent," he said.

Prof Ncube said the economy was poised for growth due to an anticipated bumper harvest this season which is expected to surpass 2.5 million tonnes.

"We are posed for a bumper harvest this season. We are expecting more than 2.5 million metric tonnes of maize. We may have surplus for exportation. We are developing the infrastructure at our granary so that we have enough storage facilities," he said.

Prof Ncube said Government was impressed with the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

"In the area of health and wellbeing as Government we are determined to run the vaccination programme. Our aim was to see if we can procure 1 million vaccines a month for the next four to five months. So far we have procured about 1.8 million vaccines and we are due to receive additional vaccines as we go forward.

In areas such as Victoria Falls where we want to open up tourism, we have decided to vaccinate all adults, with a population of about 44 000 people in Victoria Falls and we have got about 25 000 or so adults we will vaccinate all of them and l think we are about to finish," he said.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

San community appeals for school fees assistance

2 secs ago | 0 Views

US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

51 secs ago | 1 Views

Mthwakazi vows to proceed with Independence Day protest

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe's liberation pilgrimage

2 mins ago | 1 Views

New farmers revel in land reform glory

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Chamisa of sabotage

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC orders all councils to slash rates

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe plans to produce 100 MW from wind

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Rare Uhuru Cup promises fireworks

5 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs blocking from opening nostro accounts'

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

10 mins ago | 2 Views

The lame duck approach to gukurahundi genocide: A case of stitching rear opening of alimentary canal to cure diarrhoea

55 mins ago | 56 Views

Things to know by a beginner when engaging in Agen bola

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Notorious buglar jailed

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Covid-19 in schools: Situation under control

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Painful policies pay off, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 355 Views

Thousands denied citizenship in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3497 Views

Father kills son (3) in domestic dispute

16 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must put its house in order

16 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe secretly deploys key special forces to Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 3288 Views

Raj Modi in nasty fall-out with business partner

17 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Zanu-PF rounds up chiefs

17 hrs ago | 1302 Views

More trouble for Malaba as lawyers gird up for fight

17 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Zimra slammed over non-disclosure of US dollar revenue

17 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimra engulfed in corruption storm over whistle-blowers

17 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chiwenga reverses corrupt sugarcane plot allocation

17 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Simba, Bona's mansion: Monument to corruption

17 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Teacher unions demand school testing

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Govt must extend vaccination programme to artisanal miners

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe poverty reaches alarming levels

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for organizing football tourney

17 hrs ago | 254 Views

BCC raises red flag for unauthorized use of city coat of arms

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

20 hrs ago | 903 Views

Child marriage cases spike in Sanyati

20 hrs ago | 443 Views

Court shoots down Mnangagwa road renaming

21 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

23 hrs ago | 951 Views

Abednico Ncube for Vice Presidency

23 hrs ago | 4250 Views

Zimbabwe needs viable opposition: EU

24 hrs ago | 1170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days