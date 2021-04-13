Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

San community appeals for school fees assistance

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
AN estimated 300 school children from the San community in Tsholotsho, Matabeleland North need school fees assistance.

The San community in Tsholotsho is mostly found at Sanqinyana, Gariya and Dlamini villages. In an interview, a San community member Mr Malaki Tshuma said the local community was struggling to send children to school.

"I have children who go to both secondary and primary schools but paying fees for them is a struggle. I have no means of making money since I am not formally employed," he said.

Mr Tshuma said a local school, Mpilo Primary School has 65 children who have been identified as having parents and guardians who cannot afford to pay their fees. Another San community member Mr Christopher Dube added; "There are so many children who are failing to go to school due to failure by their parents to raise school fees, and at the moment, most of them are not getting any help from anywhere."

He appealed to well-wishers to come to the San community's rescue. The director of Tsoro-o-otso San Development Trust, an organisation lobbying for the rights of the San community, Mr Davy Ndlovu, of Dlamini village, said there were over 300 children who need assistance in paying fees, according to the organisation's snap survey.

"There are so many children who are failing to pay school fees even counting them is not worth it because all the San parents are failing to pay. There are over 300 children who need to be assisted with school fees. Even at John Landa Secondary school, they are not paying, and if we do not have anything to help them, it becomes worse. But we agreed with John Landa Nkomo Secondary that if we manage to get mealie-meal, we assist them with that," Mr Ndlovu said.

Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education spokesperson Mr Taungana Ndoro said parents should work with schools to have children who cannot afford to pay school fees to apply for Government assistance through the Basic Education Assistance Module (BEAM).

"The programme is coordinated by the Department of Social Services of the Ministry of Labour and Social Services," said Mr Ndoro.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa dines with MDC ally, ZCTU

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP goes up to US$24 billion

1 min ago | 0 Views

US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Mthwakazi vows to proceed with Independence Day protest

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe's liberation pilgrimage

3 mins ago | 3 Views

New farmers revel in land reform glory

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Chamisa of sabotage

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC orders all councils to slash rates

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe plans to produce 100 MW from wind

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Rare Uhuru Cup promises fireworks

6 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs blocking from opening nostro accounts'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

11 mins ago | 2 Views

The lame duck approach to gukurahundi genocide: A case of stitching rear opening of alimentary canal to cure diarrhoea

56 mins ago | 58 Views

Things to know by a beginner when engaging in Agen bola

1 hr ago | 25 Views

Notorious buglar jailed

1 hr ago | 141 Views

Covid-19 in schools: Situation under control

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Painful policies pay off, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 357 Views

Thousands denied citizenship in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3499 Views

Father kills son (3) in domestic dispute

16 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must put its house in order

16 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe secretly deploys key special forces to Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 3289 Views

Raj Modi in nasty fall-out with business partner

17 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Zanu-PF rounds up chiefs

17 hrs ago | 1303 Views

More trouble for Malaba as lawyers gird up for fight

17 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Zimra slammed over non-disclosure of US dollar revenue

17 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimra engulfed in corruption storm over whistle-blowers

17 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chiwenga reverses corrupt sugarcane plot allocation

17 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Simba, Bona's mansion: Monument to corruption

17 hrs ago | 2000 Views

Teacher unions demand school testing

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Govt must extend vaccination programme to artisanal miners

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe poverty reaches alarming levels

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for organizing football tourney

17 hrs ago | 254 Views

BCC raises red flag for unauthorized use of city coat of arms

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

20 hrs ago | 903 Views

Child marriage cases spike in Sanyati

20 hrs ago | 443 Views

Court shoots down Mnangagwa road renaming

21 hrs ago | 1663 Views

Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

23 hrs ago | 952 Views

Abednico Ncube for Vice Presidency

23 hrs ago | 4251 Views

Zimbabwe needs viable opposition: EU

24 hrs ago | 1170 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days