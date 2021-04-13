Police brutalise MDC Alliance activists

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Two MDC Alliance activists were badly tortured by police in Harare following their arrest while attending a court appearance by the party's vice-chairperson Job Sikhala last week.Lengwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mfararikwa were yesterday hospitalised at Parirenyatwa Hospital, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said.Mavhunga's face was allegedly sprayed with a white substance while he was in police custody.The duo was arrested last Thursday and yesterday their bail hearing was held at Parirenyatwa and the ruling is expected on Tuesday.They were charged with obstructing or endangering free movement of persons or traffic.Videos of the two visibly injured activists who were struggling to walk went viral on social media yesterday.Sikhala described the torture as unbelievable."This is wrong and evil," Sikhala tweeted yesterday."The world cannot continue to be silent."