Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Italy offers cyber security training in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE pervasive use of ICTs in the world, including Zimbabwe, has presented enhanced opportunities for achieving economic development and wealth to people and institutions joining the cyberspace.

But a lack of security in digital ecosystems generates pitfalls and social vulnerabilities such as frauds, service breakdowns, and disruptions in political and democratic stability.

Corporates and organisations, including government departments, are becoming increasingly vulnerable to cyber crimes such as data espionage, computer-related forgery and terrorism activities, pornography, identity theft, spam, and online harassment, among others.

Available data shows Zimbabwe lost more than US$40 million in 2018 to cyber crime in the first four months of the year and over 4 000 counts of cyber-related crime were handled by the police during the period.

This was an improvement, however, from the previous year when US$64 million was lost to cyber fraud.

As the debate around the Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill - which was gazetted by the Zimbabwean government in May last year–rages on, the Italian embassy in Harare will host a special online course on cyber security that will run for three weeks.

The course - sponsored by the embassy and organised in collaboration with the Italian embassy in Lusaka, Zambia - will be conducted from the European Union National Institute for Culture at the Italian Cultural Centre in Harare.

The course, titled Cyber Security: Understanding Technical, Legal and Management Issues, will be offered by one of Italy's prestigious universities, Luiss Libera Universita Internazionale degli Studi Sociali Guido Carli (or simply Luiss) based in Rome, starting on April 26.

It will draw 40 executives and professionals from across the local corporate world and government departments.

A statement from the embassy said: "Building a cyber security capacity entails both the protection of digital infrastructures and the defence of national and economic security while ensuring respect for human rights.

"There is a general agreement that cyber capacity is about achieving resilience against internet-based threats through a broad range of policies which include the creation of national cyber security strategies, computer security incident response teams, the strengthening of cyber crime laws, the promotion of public-private partnerships, and improved education and awareness," the statement added.

"Moreover, the institutional development of skills and knowledge on cyber security technology and practices positively impact cyber capacity building."

According to reports, the ransomware wannaCry affected 200 000 computers in over 150 countries worldwide in 2017.

The attack began in Ukraine, and spread to companies in Russia, Western Europe and the United States.

Cyber crime is estimated to cost hundreds of billions of US dollars in losses yearly.

In as much as organisations may have adequate physical security, today's cyber environment requires maximum protection of the cyber infrastructure, as the threats of fraud, hacking, harm and loss have become realities in day-to-day operations.

The course provides an in-depth understanding on the multi-faceted nature of cyber risk in digitally-enabled societies.

The course adopts a multi-disciplinary approach to focus on cyber security as a key driver for sustainable growth, the statement reads.

Luiss is among the world's top 50 universities for politics and international studies, according to the QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021, which ranks individual subject areas of 1 000 best universities in the world.

The Italian institution is part of the Cyber Security Competence Centre and Network, one of the eight highly specialised competence pillars on Industry 4.0 issues, which combines universities, institutions, research centres and businesses.

Among the main missions of the centre is the fight against cyber crime and research on cyber security, developing effective strategies to support local businesses.

It also offers a Master's degree in Cyber security: Public Policies, Legislation and Management dedicated to the training of professionals and experts in cyber security.

At the end of the three-week course, the participants will receive certificates from the university.
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

World Vision pumps water into Mangwe

13 secs ago | 0 Views

Albert Nyathi salutes fans

36 secs ago | 0 Views

Police chief sued over 'fishy' arrest

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Police brutalise MDC Alliance activists

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Mnangagwa dines with MDC ally, ZCTU

4 mins ago | 3 Views

San community appeals for school fees assistance

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP goes up to US$24 billion

4 mins ago | 1 Views

US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Mthwakazi vows to proceed with Independence Day protest

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe's liberation pilgrimage

6 mins ago | 3 Views

New farmers revel in land reform glory

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Chamisa of sabotage

7 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa's MDC orders all councils to slash rates

8 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe plans to produce 100 MW from wind

9 mins ago | 3 Views

Rare Uhuru Cup promises fireworks

9 mins ago | 2 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs blocking from opening nostro accounts'

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

14 mins ago | 3 Views

The lame duck approach to gukurahundi genocide: A case of stitching rear opening of alimentary canal to cure diarrhoea

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Things to know by a beginner when engaging in Agen bola

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Notorious buglar jailed

1 hr ago | 146 Views

Covid-19 in schools: Situation under control

1 hr ago | 88 Views

Painful policies pay off, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 368 Views

Thousands denied citizenship in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 3505 Views

Father kills son (3) in domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must put its house in order

17 hrs ago | 610 Views

Zimbabwe secretly deploys key special forces to Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 3294 Views

Raj Modi in nasty fall-out with business partner

17 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Zanu-PF rounds up chiefs

17 hrs ago | 1305 Views

More trouble for Malaba as lawyers gird up for fight

17 hrs ago | 3389 Views

Zimra slammed over non-disclosure of US dollar revenue

17 hrs ago | 533 Views

Zimra engulfed in corruption storm over whistle-blowers

17 hrs ago | 765 Views

Chiwenga reverses corrupt sugarcane plot allocation

17 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Simba, Bona's mansion: Monument to corruption

17 hrs ago | 2002 Views

Teacher unions demand school testing

17 hrs ago | 215 Views

Govt must extend vaccination programme to artisanal miners

17 hrs ago | 48 Views

Zimbabwe poverty reaches alarming levels

17 hrs ago | 357 Views

MDC Alliance councillor arrested for organizing football tourney

17 hrs ago | 255 Views

BCC raises red flag for unauthorized use of city coat of arms

20 hrs ago | 409 Views

MDC members blast Zanu PF MP for hijacking Zupco

20 hrs ago | 904 Views

Child marriage cases spike in Sanyati

20 hrs ago | 443 Views

Court shoots down Mnangagwa road renaming

21 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Father kills 3-yr-old son in domestic dispute

23 hrs ago | 953 Views

Abednico Ncube for Vice Presidency

23 hrs ago | 4252 Views

Zimbabwe needs viable opposition: EU

24 hrs ago | 1172 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days