World Vision pumps water into Mangwe

by Staff reporter
18 secs ago | Views
WORLD Vision Zimbabwe has introduced a piped water scheme in Mangwe district, Matabeleland South province, in an effort to supply clean and safe water to thousands of villagers in the area.

The project will cover four villages in the Mabenga area becoming the first one to receive a solar-powered water system.

World Vision Zimbabwe cluster area programme manager in the district Nqobani Ncube said they were supporting community members at Mabenga village to establish the Tshawobe piped water scheme that would supply safe and clean water to 144 households.

"The piped water scheme will be covering the entire village benefiting all households," said Ncube.

"We will be able to support only four villages to set up piped schemes in 2021. The second piped water scheme was completed in Mzaza village."

Source - the standard

