Gwanda villagers build dams

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VILLAGERS in the Garanyemba area of Gwanda in Matabeleland South province have launched a community initiative to build small dams and roads to boost development in the area.In an interview, ward 13 councillor Miclas Ndlovu said villagers had constructed two dams, a small bridge and were now working on a 15km stretch of road in the Mtanadawenhema area."They are not being paid because currently as council we do not have any funding. As we speak, they are organising on building an early childhood development block," said Ndlovu."The roads in our area are very bad and villagers have taken it upon themselves to develop their community. Two sand dams were finished without any engineers; they copied the model recently done in Malima."