Wife bashes husband's married mistress

by Staff reporter
AN angry wife, Mary Phiri, from Insuza, Matabeleland North province, was recently arraigned before a village traditional court for allegedly assaulting Musa Ndlovu whom she suspected was having an affair with her husband Mphathi Nkomo.

The issue came to light when Ndlovu's husband Noah Moyo dragged his wife to the village court for intervention.

"This woman disrespected me and she deserved more than what l did to her," Phiri said.

On the other hand, Moyo told the traditional court that he had enough of his wife's infidelity.

Village head Khumbulani Sibanda confirmed presiding over the matter.

"l ordered Nkomo to pay damages for sleeping with another man's wife," Sibanda said.

Ndlovu refused to comment on the issue saying she wished to keep her personal life private.

Source - the standard

