Is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate among the highest in Africa?

IN a Twitter post on April 12, 2021, urging Zimbabweans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "Zimbabwe has the third highest rate of vaccinations in Sadc and eighth highest in Africa as a share of the population."Statistics compiled from official sources by open data portal Our World in Data show that, as of April 11, 2021, 1,3% of Zimbabwe's population had been vaccinated against Covid-19, giving the country the third highest inoculation rate in the southern African region, behind Seychelles with a continent-leading 65,6%, and ESwatini, with 1,75%.On a continental basis, Zimbabwe was indeed in eighth position, behind Seychelles, Morocco (12,12%), Sao Tome & Principe (4,44%), Rwanda (2,69%), Ghana (2,26%), Senegal (2,05%) and ESwatini.Zimbabwe's vaccination rate is currently ahead of countries such as Tunisia (1,21%)< Malawi (1,07%), Togo (1%), Equatorial Guinea (0,79%), Kenya (0,78%), Angola (0,75%), Botswana (0,55%) and South Africa (0,49%).CONCLUSIONMnangagwa's claim on Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rates is rated correct at the time it was made.