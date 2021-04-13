Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Is Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rate among the highest in Africa?

by Staff reporter
23 secs ago | Views
IN a Twitter post on April 12, 2021, urging Zimbabweans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said: "Zimbabwe has the third highest rate of vaccinations in Sadc and eighth highest in Africa as a share of the population."

Statistics compiled from official sources by open data portal Our World in Data show that, as of April 11, 2021, 1,3% of Zimbabwe's population had been vaccinated against Covid-19, giving the country the third highest inoculation rate in the southern African region, behind Seychelles with a continent-leading 65,6%, and ESwatini, with 1,75%.

On a continental basis, Zimbabwe was indeed in eighth position, behind Seychelles, Morocco (12,12%), Sao Tome & Principe (4,44%), Rwanda (2,69%), Ghana (2,26%), Senegal (2,05%) and ESwatini.

Zimbabwe's vaccination rate is currently ahead of countries such as Tunisia (1,21%)< Malawi (1,07%), Togo (1%), Equatorial Guinea (0,79%), Kenya (0,78%), Angola (0,75%), Botswana (0,55%) and South Africa (0,49%).

CONCLUSION

Mnangagwa's claim on Zimbabwe's Covid-19 vaccination rates is rated correct at the time it was made.

Source - ZimFact

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

We are like 'stray animals'

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe breaks law for US$50m Covid-19 vaccines loan

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Scottish-born, New Zealand-bred rugby star relishing Zimbabwe Sables dance

5 mins ago | 2 Views

Olympiacos target Zimbabwe-linked Arsenal star

8 mins ago | 44 Views

Bosso, Dembare renew rivalry

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zapu explodes ahead of congress

10 mins ago | 4 Views

Wife bashes husband's married mistress

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Gwanda villagers build dams

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Police arrest Hwange community leader

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Hwange school neglected two years after storm

12 mins ago | 4 Views

World Vision pumps water into Mangwe

14 mins ago | 7 Views

Albert Nyathi salutes fans

14 mins ago | 12 Views

Italy offers cyber security training in Zimbabwe

15 mins ago | 6 Views

Police chief sued over 'fishy' arrest

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Police brutalise MDC Alliance activists

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa dines with MDC ally, ZCTU

17 mins ago | 31 Views

San community appeals for school fees assistance

18 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe's GDP goes up to US$24 billion

18 mins ago | 17 Views

US$4000 to join Zimbabwe Saints

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthwakazi vows to proceed with Independence Day protest

19 mins ago | 20 Views

Robert Mugabe and Zimbabwe's liberation pilgrimage

20 mins ago | 9 Views

New farmers revel in land reform glory

20 mins ago | 10 Views

Mnangagwa accuses Chamisa of sabotage

21 mins ago | 16 Views

Mnangagwa confident of 2023 victory

21 mins ago | 4 Views

Vladimir Putin congratulates Zimbabwe

22 mins ago | 6 Views

Chamisa's MDC orders all councils to slash rates

22 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe plans to produce 100 MW from wind

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Rare Uhuru Cup promises fireworks

23 mins ago | 4 Views

'Zanu-PF MPs blocking from opening nostro accounts'

23 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe shall rise again

24 mins ago | 9 Views

Zimbabwe marks 41st anniversary

28 mins ago | 6 Views

The lame duck approach to gukurahundi genocide: A case of stitching rear opening of alimentary canal to cure diarrhoea

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Things to know by a beginner when engaging in Agen bola

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Notorious buglar jailed

2 hrs ago | 166 Views

Covid-19 in schools: Situation under control

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Painful policies pay off, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 395 Views

Thousands denied citizenship in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 3526 Views

Father kills son (3) in domestic dispute

17 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Zimbabwe opposition must put its house in order

17 hrs ago | 613 Views

Zimbabwe secretly deploys key special forces to Mozambique

17 hrs ago | 3314 Views

Raj Modi in nasty fall-out with business partner

17 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Zanu-PF rounds up chiefs

17 hrs ago | 1309 Views

More trouble for Malaba as lawyers gird up for fight

17 hrs ago | 3403 Views

Zimra slammed over non-disclosure of US dollar revenue

17 hrs ago | 539 Views

Zimra engulfed in corruption storm over whistle-blowers

17 hrs ago | 768 Views

Chiwenga reverses corrupt sugarcane plot allocation

17 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Simba, Bona's mansion: Monument to corruption

17 hrs ago | 2030 Views

Teacher unions demand school testing

17 hrs ago | 219 Views

Govt must extend vaccination programme to artisanal miners

17 hrs ago | 48 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days