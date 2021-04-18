Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa camp fissures widen

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
DISCORD in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa in Mashonaland East province has increased following the suspension of a top district official last week.

Maidei Mahomadi, Marondera district women's wing chairperson, was suspended for allegedly disrespecting the wing's national chairperson Muchirairwa Mugidho at a meeting held in rural Seke recently.

The suspension of Mahomadi has resulted in divisions within the MDC Alliance party with her sympathisers refusing to accept the verdict which led to her suspension.

According to a letter dated April 8 and signed by the party provincial chairwoman Epiphania Munhunepi, seen by NewsDay, Mahomadi is expected to appear before a disciplinary committee.

"I am writing to inform you about your actions during the Mashonaland East women's assembly provincial council meeting held in Seke district where you and acting secretary Mrs Tagwireyi, pointed fingers and verbally abused the national chairlady and violated the party's constitution and code of conduct.

"In particular, you committed the following (1) obstructing members or employees of the party from performing lawful functions, (2) conduct likely to provoke serious divisions or a breakdown of unity within the party," read the letter.

Mahomadi has since been barred from attending MDC Alliance meetings.

"I am here exercising my powers in terms of the MDC Alliance constitution annexure C, articles 3, 4 and 5 suspending you from the position of chairlady pending disciplinary committee hearing in accordance with the constitution. Please note that during this period you will not be allowed to attend district meetings, this suspension is with immediate effect," Munhunepi added.

Mahomadi said she was yet to get her suspension letter, adding that she only saw it on social media.

"I have not been suspended. I saw the letter on social media, but I am yet to get it. On Saturday, I even chaired a meeting. It shows that I am still in charge," she said.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

7 robbers pounce on Gweru family

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Mthwakazi leader fears for his life

3 hrs ago | 641 Views

Jonathan Moyo rues lost opportunity to grab Gukurahundi dossier

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Arubi earns Sundowns coach respect

3 hrs ago | 352 Views

Madhuku says Patriotic Bill mustn't be allowed

3 hrs ago | 499 Views

$6m 'theft' haunts Mwonzora

3 hrs ago | 625 Views

Retailers squeal over protectionist policies

3 hrs ago | 237 Views

'Zanu-PF govt has failed democratic test'

3 hrs ago | 124 Views

Bulawayo records drop in diarrhoea cases

3 hrs ago | 35 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Hwange coal mining saga

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

'Zimbabwe's media landscape remains treacherous'

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Robbers storm Zanu-PF official's home, burn his backside

3 hrs ago | 528 Views

Sangoma arrested for concealing US$2,7m robber

3 hrs ago | 521 Views

Chamisa film wins award in Brazil

3 hrs ago | 734 Views

Govt scraps nurses' night allowances

3 hrs ago | 345 Views

US rubbishes Mnangagwa's Polad?

3 hrs ago | 608 Views

No to govt bullying, says teachers

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to intensify Commonwealth readmission efforts

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Chamisa in domestic violence storm

3 hrs ago | 880 Views

Victoria Falls songstress, collabos Vusa Mkhaya

3 hrs ago | 41 Views

Soldier ties note in full military honour

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

Govt floats Gwayi-Shangani tender

3 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bosso defender takes positives from loss

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga calls for increased vaccine uptake

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

Vehicle imports tumble more than 60%

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's wife interfered with The Herald Editor's job

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Matonga in new Zanu-PF war vets wing

3 hrs ago | 397 Views

Strong warning sent to Police officers

13 hrs ago | 3263 Views

Businessman reports 'connected' Bulawayo High Court Judge to JSC

14 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Mavima bullies Smeĺly, vows to send her to jail

16 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Mnangagwa preaches unity

16 hrs ago | 955 Views

80% pupils fail to access education

16 hrs ago | 521 Views

Hybrid bulls for Gwanda

16 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mourinho sacked

16 hrs ago | 1050 Views

WATCH: Kaynine studios funds Holyten's Pandichamuka video

19 hrs ago | 222 Views

Skiing in the Dolomites

23 hrs ago | 455 Views

Main Characteristics of The Smallest СubeSat Cameras

24 hrs ago | 400 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days