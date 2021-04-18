Chamisa camp fissures widen

News / Local

by Staff reporter

DISCORD in the MDC Alliance led by Nelson Chamisa in Mashonaland East province has increased following the suspension of a top district official last week.Maidei Mahomadi, Marondera district women's wing chairperson, was suspended for allegedly disrespecting the wing's national chairperson Muchirairwa Mugidho at a meeting held in rural Seke recently.The suspension of Mahomadi has resulted in divisions within the MDC Alliance party with her sympathisers refusing to accept the verdict which led to her suspension.According to a letter dated April 8 and signed by the party provincial chairwoman Epiphania Munhunepi, seen by NewsDay, Mahomadi is expected to appear before a disciplinary committee."I am writing to inform you about your actions during the Mashonaland East women's assembly provincial council meeting held in Seke district where you and acting secretary Mrs Tagwireyi, pointed fingers and verbally abused the national chairlady and violated the party's constitution and code of conduct."In particular, you committed the following (1) obstructing members or employees of the party from performing lawful functions, (2) conduct likely to provoke serious divisions or a breakdown of unity within the party," read the letter.Mahomadi has since been barred from attending MDC Alliance meetings."I am here exercising my powers in terms of the MDC Alliance constitution annexure C, articles 3, 4 and 5 suspending you from the position of chairlady pending disciplinary committee hearing in accordance with the constitution. Please note that during this period you will not be allowed to attend district meetings, this suspension is with immediate effect," Munhunepi added.Mahomadi said she was yet to get her suspension letter, adding that she only saw it on social media."I have not been suspended. I saw the letter on social media, but I am yet to get it. On Saturday, I even chaired a meeting. It shows that I am still in charge," she said.