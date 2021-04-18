Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Zanu-PF will respect the principles of state sovereignty and non-interference as each country in the world has the right to determine its own destiny, the ruling party national chairperson Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

In her congratulatory message to the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) on the holding of its 8th Congress, Muchinguri-Kashiri said despite the fact that Cuba has been subjected to continued harassment that include the imposition of illegal sanctions, the country has remained resolute in defence of its sovereignty.

"Zanu-PF stands in active solidarity with the CPC and the entire revolutionary people of the Republic of Cuba for their steadfast and commitment to the revolutionary principles which have made it possible to achieve this milestone despite sustained threats and hostility from unrepentant imperialist forces which continue to keep illegal sanctions on the people of Cuba in a desperate and futile attempt to undermine the sovereignty and the right to self-determination.

"Zanu-PF remains glued to the cardinal principles of respect of states' sovereignty and non-interference in the internal affairs of other states and hereby affirms the Cuban people's sovereign right to govern themselves in their best interest," said Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The CPC, a sister party of Zanu-PF successfully held its congress where Miguel Diaz-Canel was elected as the party's First Secretary and President of the island nation replacing Raul Castro.

Muchinguri-Kashiri said Zimbabwe and Cuba share historical ties that date back to the country's struggle for independence in the 1970s and eventual Independence in 1980. Coincidentally, the CPC's congress was held at a time when Zimbabwe was also celebrating 41 years of Independence.

Source - the herald

Most Popular In 7 Days