Man killed over wife at a party

by Staff reporter
41 secs ago | Views
AN Independence Day illegal party in Hwange ended in tragedy after a villager who grabbed a married woman to dance with her allegedly stabbed her protesting husband to death.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Glory Banda said Advance Sibanda (33) of Makwandara Village under Chief Nekatambe died in the early hours of Monday, five hours after being stabbed by Bongani Dube (31) of Sialwindi in neighbouring Chief Dingani-Nelukoba's area.

Dube is also admitted to St Patrick's Hospital in Hwange under police guard with a deep stab wound on the thigh, although his attacker is not yet known. Dube told police Sibanda stabbed him while some witnesses said he may have stabbed himself to appear as if he was attacked.  

Police are investigating the allegations.

"I can confirm that we received a report of murder where a man died following an attack at a party," said Insp Banda.

"They were drinking beer at Makwandara grinding mill while celebrating Independence Day around 1am.

"Dube, who was dancing, grabbed Sibanda's wife Ms Buhlebenkosi Ncube (18). Sibanda got angry and confronted Dube resulting in a misunderstanding."  

A fight ensued between Sibanda and Dube, who allegedly drew a knife from a pocket and stabbed Sibanda on the right armpit. Insp Banda said people who were present saw Dube removing something from his pocket and stabbing Sibanda, although they did not clearly see the kind of weapon used.

Police later recovered a blood stained Okapi knife from Dube. After being stabbed, Sibanda attempted to flee from the scene, but ran for about 36 metres and collapsed. Police said some villagers carried Sibanda in a wheelbarrow to Makwandara Clinic at around 3am and on arrival they found Dube seated at the clinic with an injured thigh seeking medical assistance.

Sibanda died around 5am before he could be transferred to a hospital.  

A report was made to the police who attended the scene and found members of the public still drinking beer and playing loud music at the murder scene, while there were traces of blood near the grinding mill.

Insp Banda said Mercy Rwafa, a member of the community who hosted the party, was arrested for holding an illegal party during lockdown and is detained at Dete Police Station. He urged members of the public to desist from violence and violating lockdown rules.

Source - the herald

