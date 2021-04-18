Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Man mauled by crocodiles

by Staff reporter
A SILOBELA man was reportedly mauled to death by crocodiles while fishing along the Gweru River.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko could not be reached for comment but Silobela legislator, Mthokozisi Manoki-Mpofu confirmed the incident. He said the victim was casting his fishing nets along the river last week on Monday night when tragedy struck.

"I received the sad news that Neveous Shonhiwa aged 29 of Ward 19 in Ruya was killed by crocodiles along the Gweru River. His remains were retrieved a day later," said Manoki-Mpofu.

He said most of Shoniwa's body parts were missing.

"I am told that the burial of the remains took place this (yesterday) morning."

He said the place was infested with crocodiles and warned people against crossing the river.

"The place is heavily infested with crocodiles and they have become a problem. Just last month a boy from Donsa was mauled by the crocodiles. I, therefore, urge villagers to desist from crossing the river at points where there are known heavy concentrations of crocodiles," said Manoki-Mpofu.

He said he contacted the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) informing them about the crocodile menace.

"I have already informed Zimparks and Zibagwe Rural District Council rangers to come and take them down before more innocent lives are lost. They have since promised me that they will come, hoping they will do so fast before anything worse happens," said Manoki-Mpofu.



