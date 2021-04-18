Latest News Editor's Choice


Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

by Staff reporter
47 secs ago
On Monday, Matabeleland South Province recorded a staggering 101 cases of Covid-19 infections out of the 108 cases recorded countrywide.

This is hardly surprising. There has been a widespread violation of Covid-19 regulations in Gwanda District and elsewhere in the province.

A news crew has observed over the past weeks that vendors, mshikashika operators, illegal money changers and night club owners continue to defy regulations.

Vendors continue to find their way into the streets in Gwanda although the local authority availed newly-constructed vending stalls that have been deserted. The vendors say the geographical location of the new facilities is not viable for business.

Mshikashika operators are also back on the roads in full force as well as illegal money changers who are playing cat and mouse games with the police.

On the other hand, nightclubs were open in Gwanda throughout the past weekend, even though they have not yet been allowed to reopen. Nightclub owners and patrons are further defying the law by operating during curfew hours from 10PM to 5AM.

Gwanda Residents association deputy secretary Wellington Nare said the violation of regulations is a cause for concern.

"There is a serious cause of concern especially when we still have Covid-19 regulations in place thus we implore the owners of those businesses to join the fight against coronavirus through abiding by the regulations. They will operate once everything is okay but for now, they are putting lives at risk considering the recent resurgence of Covid-19 cases and how Gwanda is a small community," said Mr Nare.

In an interview, Matabeleland South Provincial Epidemiology and Disease Control Officer Dr Andrew Felix Muza said there is no need for complacency as the risk is still too high.

"We urge people to put on their masks, wash hands regularly, maintain social distance and avoid unnecessary travels," said Dr Muza. Dr Muza said those with access to the vaccination programme should get their jabs to achieve herd immunity.

"Individuals who have an opportunity to get vaccinated should take their opportunity so that we can achieve herd immunity in our province. We can only control the spread of this disease through combined efforts from members of the public and Government authorities," said Dr Muza.

Source - chroncile

Most Popular In 7 Days