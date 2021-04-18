Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS should be prepared to splash "good" money to get a quality striker that will fit into the club's system. Bosso have been looking for a striker to fill the last registration slot and their concerns were justified in their 2-0 Independence Cup final defeat to Dynamos when they hardly troubled their opponents' goal.Highlanders coach Mandla Mpofu emerged from the defeat emphasising the need to get a forward that will fit into his system and make use of the chances his team creates.Highlanders enjoyed ball dominance against Dynamos, with good build-ups starting from the back, but failed in the final third where they started with Keith Mavhunga before pulling him out for Lynoth Chikuhwa in the second-half.Mavhunga showed a flash of brilliance in the first-half, turning his marker before letting loose a shot that was brilliantly saved by Dynamos goalkeeper Taimon Mvula. There was nothing to write home about on Chikuhwa's performance as he failed to stamp his authority.Mpofu said he would be happy if they can get a striker in the calibre of yesteryear strikers such as Zenzo Moyo and Obidiah Tarumbwa. Most quality strikers are already attached and those that are unattached, if any, will demand good perks."The hunt for a striker is still on and we need a finisher, someone who is prolific. In terms of creativity, we have lots of creative players, I'm happy with the quality we have in defence and midfield."If we can get a striker with the qualities of Zenzo Moyo or Obidiah Tarumbwa we'll be home and dry. It won't be easy to get that kind of a striker but we remain hopeful of getting one. If you look at how our defence and midfield played, you'll see that we were justified to even ask for a striker before that Dynamos match," said Mpofu.He was quick to defend Chikuhwa and Mavhunga, saying they'll get better with time. Highlanders' other striker is Rodie Sibanda, a junior product of Orlando Pirates. Sibanda missed the tie after picking up a knee injury during training last week."The strikers we have can get better with time as we train more and play more games. I think it's not fair to blame them because we only trained for four days coming from a lengthy 12 months break."Right now we'll go back to our initial pre-season programme, do some conditioning, develop players' muscles gradually to get them in good shape. All this has to be squeezed inside the few weeks left before competitions start," said Mpofu. The Premier Soccer League's mini-league tournament is set to run from May 15-16.