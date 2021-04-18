Latest News Editor's Choice


Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

by Staff reporter
AN investigation officer in the matter involving MDC Alliance youths, one of whom was allegedly burnt with suspected sulphuric acid on the face while in police custody, yesterday said he did not know how the accused sustained the injuries.

The two MDC Alliance youth - Lengwan Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa - were represented by Webster Jiti when they appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Mavhunga appeared in court with burns on his face and was struggling to walk.

The investigating officer Chenai Isabel Makanidzana told the court that she was not in a position to tell if the accused was injured while in police custody, adding that the accused persons should not be granted bail.

Makanidzana told the court that the pair was arrested on the scene, adding that if released, there was a probability that they would interfere with State witnesses.

But the defence, led by Jiti, asked Makanidzana why she was so malicious to the extent of opposing bail when she knew that accused persons were tortured while in custody.

Makanidzana's response was that she did not see the accused persons being tortured, adding that she was in court to give evidence on the offences they committed.

On Saturday, the court heard that medical doctors at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals refused to treat the pair in handcuffs, resulting in the police officers removing them.

Mafararikwa and Mavhunga were arrested after emerging from court where they intended to attend the trial of MDC Alliance vice-chairperson Job Sikhala.

It is alleged that on April 15, they obstructed the movement of traffic by dumping burning garbage in the middle of the roads.

