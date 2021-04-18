Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Transport shortage cripples Zesa

by Staff reporter
39 secs ago | Views
NATIONAL power distributor, Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), says it is failing to execute its mandate due to an acute shortage of vehicles, with the current fleet being only 36% of normal requirement.

ZETDC is a subsidiary of Zesa Holdings, whose executive chairperson Sydney Gata told Parliament last December that the power company required 3 000 vehicles to run smoothly.

ZETDC general manager Lovemore Chinaka told NewsDay that the company also faced foreign currency shortages to acquire the requisite materials for electricity generation.

His remarks came as most parts of the country have of late been experiencing power outages.

"Most stations are affected and we are relying on assistance from consumers for vehicles. We have a serious shortage of vehicles and are only operating on 36% of the vehicle fleet that we should have," he said.

"This is a nationwide challenge that we are facing. Some stations do not have anything at all and rely on assistance from clients."

Chinaka said shortage of vehicles and poles had affected the smooth flow of work in Beitbridge, where workers have been accused of taking long to attend to faults.

"That station does not have transport and we are asking the community to assist us. We are considering the use of concrete poles in certain areas because wooden pole sellers prefer payment in foreign currency, which we might not have," he said.

Chinaka accused clients of verbally abusing ZETDC employees when they take long to rectify faults.

"We will address the issue of negative attitudes by staff, but most of these employees complain of abuse by frustrated clients in situations which maybe beyond the workers' control," he said.

Chinaka said ZETDC had developed a module to enable it to bill its customers in foreign currency.

"The module will accept the South African rand, Botswana pula and the United States dollar," he said.

Meanwhile, Mabuthweni and other suburbs in Bulawayo have been in darkness for two weeks after copper cable thieves vandalised power infrastructure.

Zesa acting general manager for the western region Lloyd Jaji said Mabuthweni and Njube high-density suburbs were the worst affected.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Parliament must closely monitor security sector'

24 secs ago | 0 Views

Zela red-flags proposed constitutional amendments

2 mins ago | 0 Views

'3rd wave already in Zimbabwe'

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Corruption bleeding health sector: TI-Z

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Mupfumira case deferred to Friday

5 mins ago | 3 Views

Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Man mauled by crocodiles

6 mins ago | 3 Views

IsiTonga Short Stories competition launched

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Is Zimbabwe a dumping ground for used cars?

7 mins ago | 3 Views

50% of teachers in Bulawayo not attending school

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Bulawayo school tests ALL pupils

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for Bulawayo

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Biti's pessimism over RBZ forex auction defied by listed companies

8 mins ago | 5 Views

Masiyiwa's Liquid Telecom rebrands

9 mins ago | 6 Views

Bail ruling on MDC-Alliance activists today

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Identity theft fraudsters arrested

10 mins ago | 10 Views

Woman sparks gold rush

10 mins ago | 11 Views

Man killed over wife at a party

10 mins ago | 10 Views

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

11 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns top officials

11 mins ago | 18 Views

Parly okays scrapping running mate clause

11 mins ago | 4 Views

July Moyo urges police to engage army to deal with pirate taxis

12 mins ago | 12 Views

ZRP CID mineral department in Chegutu taking law into their own hands

9 hrs ago | 718 Views

SA, Zimbabwe cigarette price war escalates

13 hrs ago | 1371 Views

Chinotimba wants Job Sikhala appointed Cabinet Minister?

13 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Zimbabwe maintains 7.4% growth target

13 hrs ago | 281 Views

Mnangagwa lauds thawing relations with France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain

14 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Second wife joins divorce proceedings

14 hrs ago | 3335 Views

Jailed Mthwakazi activists in freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 588 Views

Bulawayo prioritises schools in master plan

14 hrs ago | 209 Views

Health Ministry launches Covid-19 App

14 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies in SA, family appealing for aid to repatriate body

14 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill sails through National Assembly

14 hrs ago | 389 Views

Importation of poultry from South Africa remains suspended

14 hrs ago | 147 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi longs for apartheid-era electric fence on Zimbabwe border

14 hrs ago | 635 Views

#SaveOurEducationZw: 5 million voices for 5 million learners

16 hrs ago | 438 Views

7 robbers pounce on Gweru family

22 hrs ago | 3838 Views

Mthwakazi leader fears for his life

24 hrs ago | 2866 Views

Chamisa camp fissures widen

24 hrs ago | 4261 Views

Jonathan Moyo rues lost opportunity to grab Gukurahundi dossier

24 hrs ago | 2668 Views

Arubi earns Sundowns coach respect

24 hrs ago | 1438 Views

Madhuku says Patriotic Bill mustn't be allowed

24 hrs ago | 2392 Views

$6m 'theft' haunts Mwonzora

24 hrs ago | 2613 Views

Retailers squeal over protectionist policies

24 hrs ago | 672 Views

'Zanu-PF govt has failed democratic test'

24 hrs ago | 429 Views

Bulawayo records drop in diarrhoea cases

24 hrs ago | 123 Views

Zanu-PF wades into Hwange coal mining saga

24 hrs ago | 736 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days