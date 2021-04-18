Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Teachers scoff at 'toxic' salary award

by Staff reporter
32 secs ago | Views
THE Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (PTUZ) yesterday said teachers were still heavily incapacitated after they were paid between $13 300 and $17 000 this month after government effected a 25% increment, which is part of the 70% staggered increase which they were offered last month.

In a statement yesterday, PTUZ president Takavafira Zhou said despite that 50% of their increment is still to be effected, teachers would continue to demand the pre-October 2018 salary levels of between US$520 and US$550, or their equivalent in local currency.

"At a time when salaries of MPs and ministers have increased tremendously, (Primary and Secondary Education minister Cain) Mathema does not see the effects of the erosion of teachers' purchasing power parity. To assume that teachers earning as little as $13 300, after the latest 25% unilateral government toxic award, can survive, pay fees for their children, and report for work daily, is to ask for too much," Zhou said.

"We want to remind Mathema that we do not eat infinite collective begging which he calls bargaining. Government has since October 2018 failed to restore the purchasing power parity of teachers' salaries."

On Monday, Mathema said government would implement a no-work, no-pay policy on truant teachers, adding that their names were being recorded for onward transmission to the Public Service Commission.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zanu-PF activists invade Anglican Church farm

1 min ago | 0 Views

BCC to build residential flats for employees

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Police block Mthwakazi demo

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe independence is now a senior bachelor!

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe: From jewel of Africa to laughing stock

4 mins ago | 4 Views

Constitutional amendments betray independence

5 mins ago | 3 Views

'Zimbabweans must resist imperialists' machinations'

6 mins ago | 5 Views

Embassy tribalism exposed!

6 mins ago | 10 Views

Mwonzora snubs 'disloyal' Masvingo mayor

6 mins ago | 19 Views

Bosso target another signing

7 mins ago | 5 Views

'Parliament must closely monitor security sector'

7 mins ago | 6 Views

Transport shortage cripples Zesa

8 mins ago | 8 Views

Zela red-flags proposed constitutional amendments

9 mins ago | 7 Views

'3rd wave already in Zimbabwe'

9 mins ago | 17 Views

Cop piles misery on injured MDC Alliance activists

10 mins ago | 9 Views

Corruption bleeding health sector: TI-Z

11 mins ago | 8 Views

Mupfumira case deferred to Friday

12 mins ago | 5 Views

Highlanders poised to break the bank for a striker

12 mins ago | 11 Views

Concern over Matabeleland South Covid-19 cases

13 mins ago | 9 Views

Man mauled by crocodiles

13 mins ago | 9 Views

IsiTonga Short Stories competition launched

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Is Zimbabwe a dumping ground for used cars?

14 mins ago | 6 Views

50% of teachers in Bulawayo not attending school

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Bulawayo school tests ALL pupils

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Mass Covid-19 vaccination for Bulawayo

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Biti's pessimism over RBZ forex auction defied by listed companies

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Masiyiwa's Liquid Telecom rebrands

16 mins ago | 8 Views

Bail ruling on MDC-Alliance activists today

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Identity theft fraudsters arrested

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Woman sparks gold rush

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Man killed over wife at a party

17 mins ago | 20 Views

'Zanu-PF commits to non-interference'

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Mnangagwa reassigns top officials

18 mins ago | 36 Views

Parly okays scrapping running mate clause

18 mins ago | 8 Views

July Moyo urges police to engage army to deal with pirate taxis

19 mins ago | 19 Views

ZRP CID mineral department in Chegutu taking law into their own hands

9 hrs ago | 741 Views

SA, Zimbabwe cigarette price war escalates

13 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Chinotimba wants Job Sikhala appointed Cabinet Minister?

13 hrs ago | 2880 Views

Zimbabwe maintains 7.4% growth target

13 hrs ago | 284 Views

Mnangagwa lauds thawing relations with France, Germany, Belgium, Italy and Spain

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Second wife joins divorce proceedings

14 hrs ago | 3383 Views

Jailed Mthwakazi activists in freedom bid

14 hrs ago | 593 Views

Bulawayo prioritises schools in master plan

14 hrs ago | 214 Views

Health Ministry launches Covid-19 App

14 hrs ago | 219 Views

Zimbabwean woman dies in SA, family appealing for aid to repatriate body

14 hrs ago | 1012 Views

Mnangagwa's Constitutional Amendment Bill sails through National Assembly

14 hrs ago | 395 Views

Importation of poultry from South Africa remains suspended

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Aaron Motsoaledi longs for apartheid-era electric fence on Zimbabwe border

14 hrs ago | 643 Views

#SaveOurEducationZw: 5 million voices for 5 million learners

16 hrs ago | 442 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days