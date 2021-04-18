Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MORE than 288 000 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 from different healthcare centres countrywide. This comes as Zimbabwe recorded one death and 16 Covid-19 cases on Monday.

The death was reported in Matabeleland South province. All of the 16 cases are local transmissions and Bulawayo and Harare recorded the highest number of cases, four each, followed by Matabeleland South province which had three cases.

The rest of the cases were recorded in Matabeleland North, Mashonaland East and Mashonaland and Manicaland provinces. In its daily Covid-19 report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said as of yesterday, Zimbabwe had recorded 37 875 cases and 35 058 recoveries as well as 1 554 deaths.

"We recorded 16 new cases and one death in the last 24 hours and all the new cases were from locals. A total of 7 661 people received their 1st dose today bringing cumulative for 1st dose to 288 229 while 355 received their 2nd dose bringing cumulative for 2nd dose to 36 778," said the Ministry.

Source - the herald

