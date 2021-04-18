Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa gets second jab today

by Staff reporter
President Mnangagwa will today receive his second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine in Kwekwe as the national vaccination drive continues to gain momentum. Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said this at a post-Cabinet briefing yesterday.

"The nation is advised that His Excellency the President will be receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine tomorrow at Kwekwe Hospital.

"Cabinet wishes to assure the nation that citizens can receive their second dose of the Covid-19 vaccines anywhere in the country without prejudice," she said.

The President received his first shot last month in Victoria Falls where he launched the second phase of the national vaccination programme. In his address then, President Mnangagwa urged the nation to accept the Covid-19 vaccines as they were the key to the opening of the economy.

"Let me reiterate the global call by the World Health Organisation that 'No-one is safe, until everyone is safe'. I therefore challenge all of us in our respective communities to accept the vaccination programme and to shun vaccine hesitancy, misinformation and the negative conspiracy theories. Getting vaccinated is a personal and a family responsibility as well as national obligation," he said.

In her update on the Covid-19 situation, Minister Mutsvangwa said although Government was aware of the need to fully open all economic activities, bars and nightclubs would remain closed until further notice.

Regarding public transport, she said Cabinet had noted with concern the increased flouting of Covid-19 prevention control measures in the public transport system.

In this regard, Cabinet agreed that Law and Order should increase surveillance on public transporters. The vaccination programme has been progressing well and 288 229 people had received their first dose by Tuesday while 36 778 got their second jab. However, the number of Covid-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last two weeks, with most of the cases recorded in schools.

At least 145 learners at St David's Bonda Girls School in Manicaland and 91 at Embakwe High School in Plumtree tested positive for the disease last week. This came after more than 200 students had tested positive to Covid-19 at Sacred Heart Primary and High Schools in Matabeleland South the previous week.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the strong Covid-19 surveillance system that Government had put in place had enabled the Ministry of Health and Child Care to detect outbreaks early. She re-assured the nation that the situation was under control and all the cases in schools were mild and asymptomatic.
 
"The Ministry of Health and Child Care is testing and vaccinating members in the adjoining communities where the schools are located. All those found positive have been quarantined. The ministries of Primary and Secondary Education; and Health and Child Care have intensified enforcement of the Covid-19 standard operating procedures in all schools and those found violating Covid-19 preventive measures will be sanctioned," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

She said the vaccination of residents of border towns had also been prioritised and was well on course.

Source - the herald

