Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The trial for suspended University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura continued yesterday with one of the witnesses saying former First Lady Grace Mugabe was unprocedurally awarded a PhD degree. Another witness said Mrs Mugabe's under qualified supervisor was producing progress reports.

Professor Nyagura is accused of ensuring the PhD was awarded despite failure to follow the normal procedures, including not appointing a suitably qualified supervisor.

During cross examination by Nyagura's lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara, Mr Wilbert Sadomba, who had acted as chairman of the Department of Sociology responsible for overseeing those who would have enrolled for PhDs, told the court that he did not see anything related to Mrs Mugabe.

"I was once an acting chairman in the Sociology Department and my duties were to oversee those who would have enrolled for PhD and masters degrees, but I did not see anything that related to Mugabe when other students' processes were being done," he said.

Mr Sadomba said he was shocked to realise that Mrs Mugabe was conferred with a doctorate because her process was not done like that of any other student.

The department had written to responsible authorities so that the matter could be resolved after the anomaly was discovered.

Outlining the normal process, Mr Sadomba told the court that someone interested in pursuing a PhD at the University of Zimbabwe was supposed to approach the programme department, write a proposal of the PhD research and if this was accepted, a supervisor would be selected to assist that person. None of those procedures were followed with Mrs Mugabe.

Mr Sadomba said Professor Claude Mararike was not selected by the board to supervise Mrs Mugabe and was not qualified to supervise a PhD candidate at that time since he was then a holder of only a master's degree and had not completed his own doctorate research.

"There is now victimisation of people who raised this issue at the university and we are now living in fear," he said.

The second witness, senior lecturer Julius Musevenzi, told the court that there were documents showing that other university staff members took part in admitting Mrs Mugabe as a student.

It was also revealed through Advocate Zhuwarara's cross examination that there were university documents showing that Mrs Mugabe was conducting research and that progress reports were produced by Prof Mararike.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

22 mins ago | 17 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

39 mins ago | 166 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

39 mins ago | 134 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

40 mins ago | 123 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

41 mins ago | 48 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

42 mins ago | 24 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

42 mins ago | 145 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

43 mins ago | 41 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

44 mins ago | 39 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

44 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

45 mins ago | 74 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

46 mins ago | 104 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

48 mins ago | 179 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

49 mins ago | 101 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

50 mins ago | 64 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

51 mins ago | 20 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

52 mins ago | 47 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

53 mins ago | 29 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

53 mins ago | 68 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

56 mins ago | 40 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

57 mins ago | 35 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

58 mins ago | 19 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

59 mins ago | 72 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

59 mins ago | 65 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

60 mins ago | 110 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 149 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 31 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 62 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

16 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

16 hrs ago | 1702 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7525 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6320 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2215 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage challenges search warrant

24 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Hansole to empower ICT youths

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere's daughter divorce hubbies

24 hrs ago | 7921 Views

Zanu-PF chefs, police clash over gold claims

24 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Teachers scoff at 'toxic' salary award

24 hrs ago | 2703 Views

Zanu-PF activists invade Anglican Church farm

21 Apr 2021 at 07:13hrs | 914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days