Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
MDC-T leader Mr Douglas Mwonzora on Tuesday apologised to Parliament for the breaches of parliamentary rules and custom by members of his party, citing pressure from the then MDC-Alliance leadership. He pleaded with Parliament not to invoke the rules that would see them lose diplomatic passports and face heavy fines.

The apology comes as 118 sitting and former MDC legislators are being charged for singing, and remaining seated or walking out when President Mnangagwa went to Parliament on five formal occasions.

Senator Mwonzora noted that the leadership that pressed legislators to behave badly had been changed and that he wanted proper behaviour.

Parliament has the right to investigate charges of contempt and can withdraw privileges, impose fines and suspend guilty members. So long as it remains within its constitutional powers and follows its own procedures, the decisions made in contempt proceedings are final and cannot be appealed to the courts.

Sen Mwonzora begged for pardon while responding to recommendations in a report by Parliament's Privileges Committee on the matter, chaired by senior lawyer and Mudzi South National Assembly member Jonathan Samkange (Zanu-PF). He said the misconduct came as a result of coercion by the then MDC-Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa, adding that the fines were beyond the reach of the legislators.

"Madam President, the members of the MDC you see here were internally subjected to this coercion," he said.

"They did not sit on their laurels. They rebelled against that leadership, removed it and placed in a new leadership that has attempted to change the politics of this country.

"This new leadership has now said we must get rid of dirty politics. We beg this House, mostly the legislators on the other side, that a good case has been made of the dramatic change of politics in our country.

"A good case has been made that maybe it is time to let bygones be bygones. The fines that are proposed are beyond the reach of the MPs. I think it is about $400 000. The taking away of the diplomatic passport is a humiliation which is not necessary.

"Members were coerced or forced by a superior authority to them to do what they did. It also found that there had not been any planning involving every Member of Parliament. It found that there was no caucus. Now, where there is a superior authority which makes you do something, there is an automatic defence called obedience to superior authority."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

48 mins ago | 238 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

49 mins ago | 190 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

50 mins ago | 202 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

51 mins ago | 70 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

51 mins ago | 38 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

52 mins ago | 206 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

53 mins ago | 59 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

54 mins ago | 54 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

54 mins ago | 41 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

55 mins ago | 105 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

56 mins ago | 133 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

57 mins ago | 246 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

58 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

1 hr ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

1 hr ago | 33 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 45 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 168 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 33 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 72 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 116 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1478 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3190 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7535 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6335 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days