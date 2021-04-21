Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BARS and night clubs remain closed until further notice due to the threat of a third wave of Covid-19 infections and deaths; Government has said.

This was said by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa during a post cabinet meeting briefing in Harare this evening.

According to Minister Mutsvangwa, Cabinet was informed that as of Tuesday, Zimbabwe's cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 37 875, with 35 058 recoveries and 1 554 deaths.

The recovery rate stood at 93 percent with 35 810 cases being attributed to local transmission. Active cases were 1 275. She said although Government wants to fully open the economy, they had to be careful as there was a threat of a third wave.

"Cabinet remains cognisant of the need to fully open all economic activities. However, in the face of the threat of a third wave, Cabinet has deferred consideration of the opening of bars and night clubs until further notice" said Minister Mutsvangwa. Bars and nightclubs have been closed for a year as a way to curb the spread of Covid-19.

According to research, nightclubs and bars can pose as super spreaders of the deadly virus hence recommendations were made that they should be closed. However, there are some unscrupulous bar and nightclub owners who have been operating illegally around the country. They have been running battles with the police and some have been arrested alongside their patrons.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

23 mins ago | 17 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

39 mins ago | 167 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

40 mins ago | 135 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

41 mins ago | 125 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

42 mins ago | 50 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

42 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

43 mins ago | 151 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

44 mins ago | 41 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

45 mins ago | 40 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

45 mins ago | 38 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

46 mins ago | 74 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

47 mins ago | 106 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

48 mins ago | 181 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

49 mins ago | 105 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

51 mins ago | 65 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

52 mins ago | 20 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

53 mins ago | 47 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

53 mins ago | 29 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

54 mins ago | 68 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

55 mins ago | 27 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

56 mins ago | 36 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

57 mins ago | 40 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

57 mins ago | 35 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

59 mins ago | 19 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

60 mins ago | 72 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

60 mins ago | 65 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 234 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 174 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 152 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 31 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 64 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

16 hrs ago | 1470 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

16 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

16 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3182 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7527 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6320 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage challenges search warrant

24 hrs ago | 2070 Views

Hansole to empower ICT youths

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere's daughter divorce hubbies

24 hrs ago | 7922 Views

Zanu-PF chefs, police clash over gold claims

24 hrs ago | 1047 Views

Teachers scoff at 'toxic' salary award

21 Apr 2021 at 07:14hrs | 2704 Views

Zanu-PF activists invade Anglican Church farm

21 Apr 2021 at 07:13hrs | 914 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days