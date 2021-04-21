Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Emganwini suburb man murdered

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old Emganwini suburb man in a brawl over a woman at a shebeen on Monday.

The now deceased Nkosana Chipepera was stabbed by a man only identified as Vincent at number 6173 Emganwini.

Chipepera was drinking beer with Vincent before a fight broke out between the two over a woman called Thandolwenkosi Nkomo.

Chipepera died on the spot after he was stabbed with an unknown object. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday saying residents were so disappointed in those who continue running illegal shebeens during a deadly pandemic. He said the shebeen owner aged 53, identified as Sibanda, was also liable for breaking the law and providing services that led to a death.

"One of the patrons only known as Vincent had a misunderstanding with Chipepera  over a woman whom they both claimed to their girlfriend. Vincent took an unknown object and stabbed Nkosana below the armpit," said Insp Ncube.

"Nkosana collapsed in the sitting room while Vincent fled from the scene. An ambulance was called and upon arrival they confirmed him dead and his body was taken to UBH after police attended the scene," he said.

Insp Ncube appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Vincent who is still on the run.

"We are disappointed in a 53-year-old man who deliberately provided services that led to loss of life knowing that such is illegal since we are under Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Police officers on patrol could not even tell that a shebeen was operational until in the wee hours when life was lost. We are lamenting the behavior of our communities, honestly this is uncalled for," he added.

Source - chroncile

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

24 mins ago | 18 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

40 mins ago | 172 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

41 mins ago | 136 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

42 mins ago | 129 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

43 mins ago | 51 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

44 mins ago | 25 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

44 mins ago | 156 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

45 mins ago | 45 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

46 mins ago | 40 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

46 mins ago | 39 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

47 mins ago | 77 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

48 mins ago | 109 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

49 mins ago | 189 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

50 mins ago | 106 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

52 mins ago | 66 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

53 mins ago | 20 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

54 mins ago | 50 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

54 mins ago | 30 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

55 mins ago | 73 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

56 mins ago | 27 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

58 mins ago | 40 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

59 mins ago | 35 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

60 mins ago | 19 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 240 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 179 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 156 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 31 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 64 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 86 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

16 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

16 hrs ago | 1704 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3183 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7528 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6323 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2216 Views

Grace Mugabe orphanage challenges search warrant

24 hrs ago | 2071 Views

Hansole to empower ICT youths

24 hrs ago | 280 Views

Ruvheneko, Kasukuwere's daughter divorce hubbies

21 Apr 2021 at 07:15hrs | 7924 Views

Zanu-PF chefs, police clash over gold claims

21 Apr 2021 at 07:15hrs | 1049 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days