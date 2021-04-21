Emganwini suburb man murdered

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo are investigating the murder of a 34-year-old Emganwini suburb man in a brawl over a woman at a shebeen on Monday.The now deceased Nkosana Chipepera was stabbed by a man only identified as Vincent at number 6173 Emganwini.Chipepera was drinking beer with Vincent before a fight broke out between the two over a woman called Thandolwenkosi Nkomo.Chipepera died on the spot after he was stabbed with an unknown object. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident yesterday saying residents were so disappointed in those who continue running illegal shebeens during a deadly pandemic. He said the shebeen owner aged 53, identified as Sibanda, was also liable for breaking the law and providing services that led to a death."One of the patrons only known as Vincent had a misunderstanding with Chipepera over a woman whom they both claimed to their girlfriend. Vincent took an unknown object and stabbed Nkosana below the armpit," said Insp Ncube."Nkosana collapsed in the sitting room while Vincent fled from the scene. An ambulance was called and upon arrival they confirmed him dead and his body was taken to UBH after police attended the scene," he said.Insp Ncube appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Vincent who is still on the run."We are disappointed in a 53-year-old man who deliberately provided services that led to loss of life knowing that such is illegal since we are under Covid-19 lockdown regulations. Police officers on patrol could not even tell that a shebeen was operational until in the wee hours when life was lost. We are lamenting the behavior of our communities, honestly this is uncalled for," he added.