Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FORMER Highlanders goalkeeper Washington Arubi could force himself back into contention for the Warriors number one goal-keeping position as he continues to put up impressive performances for his South African club.

The 35-year-old Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) goal-minder literally sealed the goalposts last week to send giants and holders Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Nedbank Cup.

His outstanding performance drew praises from Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi who described him as "one of the best goalkeepers in the country".

Locally, he has also received rave reviews with most Warriors fans saying he could be the answer to the national team's goal-keeping deficit.

Arubi, who lost his place in the senior team after a forgettable Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against Guinea at Rufaro Stadium in Harare in 2015, has expressed his desire to return to the Warriors fold to settle some "unfinished job".

"Playing for the national team is an honour for every player, so I am always available for my national team," Arubi told NewsDay Sport yesterday. "It is good that people are beginning to recognise my efforts. I am going to keep working hard, waiting for my call-up. I still have unfinished business with the Warriors."

Arubi had become the Warriors' firstchoice goalkeeper before a blunder during a 2017 Afcon qualifier against Guinea on September 8, 2015, saw him losing the position to Tatenda Mukuruva.

On that forgettable afternoon, the veteran goalkeeper failed to deal with a back pass from Danny Phiri, with the ball bouncing off his knee and dropped for Guinea forward Sylla Idrissa who easily converted.

Captain Knowledge Musona went on to score an equaliser for the hosts to draw 1-1, with the point proving crucial for the team's campaign as they went on to finish top of the group to qualify for the finals.

But for Arubi, it proved his last game in the gold and green colours of the Warriors as then coach Kalisto Pasuwa dropped him for the subsequent qualifiers and from the Afcon finals squad.

"It was very unfortunate (to make the error), and every player can make a mistake. The problem is as a goalkeeper you are the last man in the line of defence and if you make a mistake, there is no one to cover for you. I feel I need to be given another chance to right that wrong. That is the unfinished business that I am talking about," Arubi said.

He was voted the Soccer Star of the Year in 2011 playing for Dynamos which he had helped to win the league title before moving to South Africa the following year where he has played for a number of teams. They include Pretoria University, Stellenbocsh and, most recently, Supersport United.

After spending two years warming the bench at SuperSport, Arubi has been reinventing himself at TTM where he has played 19 out of 21 league matches for the club.

Arubi has also been clearly one of the stand-out players, in the Nedbank Cup, this season.

He also played a starring role in the quarter-finals, when he saved two spot kicks in the shootout lottery, to set up a 4-3 victory, over Swallows.

"I am working very hard and I believe I still have a lot to offer to the national team.

"I didn't have game time, so it was difficult to convince the national team coaches to call me, but now I am playing regularly and pushing myself hard to return to the national team."

He was the only thing standing in the way of Sundowns and a goal throughout the 120 minutes and then when the match did go to penalties, he brilliantly saved Hlompho Kekana's firmly-struck spot-kick towards the top right-hand corner.

Arubi and his TTM side will now meet Chippa United in the final of the Nedbank Cup with a R7 million winning prize and a ticket to play in the Caf Confederations Cup.

But for Arubi, he is hopeful that he has done enough to convince Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic to consider him when he selects his squad for next year's Afcon finals.

The goal-keeping department is proving problematic for the Croat who has been using Talbert Shumba as his first-choice of late. Young Spain-based Martin Mapisa was in goals for the Warriors in their last match against Zambia.

Mukuruva is also still in the picture after he was called for the match, but could not travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

27 mins ago | 21 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

43 mins ago | 189 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

43 mins ago | 147 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

44 mins ago | 134 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

45 mins ago | 55 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

46 mins ago | 27 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

46 mins ago | 170 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

47 mins ago | 47 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

48 mins ago | 44 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

48 mins ago | 39 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

50 mins ago | 81 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

50 mins ago | 114 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

52 mins ago | 204 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

53 mins ago | 115 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

55 mins ago | 70 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

55 mins ago | 21 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

56 mins ago | 52 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

57 mins ago | 30 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

57 mins ago | 76 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

59 mins ago | 28 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

60 mins ago | 40 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 21 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 77 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 118 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 249 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 192 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 159 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 31 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 65 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 28 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 87 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

16 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

16 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

16 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3186 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7531 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6329 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2219 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days