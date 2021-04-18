Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE Malawi embassy in Harare has announced plans to conduct a consular outreach programme in Bulawayo next week to allow citizens of that country based in the Matabeleland region to regularise their stay in the country.

A number of Malawians have been resident in Zimbabwe for several years, having arrived in the country as migrant workers before independence.

However, many were rendered stateless in 2001 following an amendment of the Citizenship Act which forced those born of alien parents to renounce foreign citizenship.

It was only in 2013 when the new Constitution was adopted that their status as Zimbabweans was restored.

In a statement on April 13, Malawi ambassador to Zimbabwe, Annie Yauka Kumwenda said the embassy would hold a consular outreach programme to enable Malawians resident in Matabeleland to acquire identity documents.

"I wish to inform your office that the Embassy of the Republic of Malawi will conduct a consular outreach programme for Malawians in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North province from April 26 to 28, 2021, ZITF Malawi pavilion," Kumwenda said.

"The outreach programme aims to assist Malawians in Zimbabwe to apply for new passports, emergency travel documents, replace old passports, help regularise their stay in Zimbabwe and also to introduce our new e-passport."

Most foreign embassies operate from Harare, save for the Mozambique embassy which has a sub-office in Mutare.

In October last year, Malawian President Lazarus Chakwera visited Harare, and announced that Malawians were now free to have dual citizenship.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

32 mins ago | 27 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

48 mins ago | 233 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

49 mins ago | 188 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

50 mins ago | 196 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

50 mins ago | 69 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

51 mins ago | 37 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

52 mins ago | 204 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

53 mins ago | 58 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

53 mins ago | 53 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

54 mins ago | 41 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

55 mins ago | 102 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

55 mins ago | 129 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

57 mins ago | 244 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

58 mins ago | 135 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

60 mins ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 21 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

1 hr ago | 33 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 43 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 48 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 24 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 85 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 283 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 201 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 167 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 33 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 72 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1296 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1715 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3189 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7535 Views

Mwonzora faces Khupe rebellion

24 hrs ago | 6334 Views

Over 200,000 Zimbabwe migrant workers return after Covid-19 job losses

24 hrs ago | 2220 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days