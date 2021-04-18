2 die in Independence Day road accidents

News / Local

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday said two people died in two road accidents on Independence Day, down from 11 deaths recorded over the same period last year.National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the deaths, adding that "no major (other) fatal road accidents were recorded on the country's highways during the holiday"."Police are concerned with the loss of human life on the roads and appeals to all road users to be safety conscious when driving by respecting other road users," he said."Let us all play our part to make roads safe and not death traps and above all comply with all road rules and regulations."In 2020, a total of 46 road traffic accidents were recorded, five of them being fatal and leaving 11 people dead and 20 injured.