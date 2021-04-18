Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
JOURNAlIST Hopewell Chin'ono, who is facing three charges of incitement to commit public violence and another of disseminating falsehoods, has put the State on notice to apply for removal from remand if the State fails to provide a trial date on May 12.

Chin'ono, who was represented by Gift Mtisi, appeared before magistrate Stanford Mambanje yesterday.

The State, represented by Netsai Mushayabasa, asked the court for postponement of the matter, saying it was waiting for the trial date from the National Prosecuting Authority.

Mtisi then filed a notice to apply for removal from remand if the State failed to provide a trial date on the next remand date.

Meanwhile, the two MDC Alliance youth who were allegedly tortured and burnt with suspected sulphuric acid were denied bail yesterday by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.

Lengwani Mavhunga and Munyaradzi Mafararikwa are being accused of obstructing free movement of traffic after they allegedly burnt garbage in the middle of the road.

Source - newsday

