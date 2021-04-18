Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
SOUTH AFRICA says it will make use of drones and other technologies to tighten security at its borders to stop Zimbabweans and other foreigners from illegally crossing into the country.

The country's Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi on Monday told broadcaster eNCA that the country was in the process of appointing commissioners to strengthen the Border Management Authority in dealing with illegal immigration.

Motsoaledi, however, warned that the measures to curb illegal immigration could result in loss of lives since no system was waterproof.

Zimbabwe's borders are still closed for cross-border travel to curb the spread of COVID-19, which is forcing people who survive on cross-border trading to cross through illegal points of entry into South Africa.

Motsoaledi cited unemployment and hunger as the major push factors for illegal immigration, particularly for Zimbabweans.

"We are dealing here with social and economic systems in neighbouring countries," Motsoaledi said.

"The borders during the apartheid were electric fence, the army, and all that, which we removed because we thought we are a democracy. Now we realise we made a terrible mistake by removing those and replacing them with nothing.

"South Africa is shortly setting up the Border Management Authority, whose mandate will be to secure the borders and stem the tide of illegal border crossings."

Zimbabwe's Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe said he was in a meeting when he was contacted for comment.

Motsoaledi said South Africa had to tighten security because the "desperate" Zimbabweans had improvised other tactics to defy the current security measures to eke out a living in the neighbouring country.

"People are illegally crossing through the border and the army is deployed where they cross over. Security is tight, but people still cross because this is out of desperation from what is happening in neighbouring countries, especially Zimbabwe," he said.

"They go down the ladder to then cross the river but the army is waiting for them. We need a commissioner of the Border Management Authority, whose job is to deal with borders and we are already in the process of appointing two deputy commissioners."

Motsoaledi, however, said ending illegal immigration depended on the neighbouring countries' willingness to fix their economies and create jobs for their citizens.

South Africa, the most economically developed country in the southern African region, attracts thousands of migrants annually who seek jobs at farms and factories, but some get into the country through illegal cross points.

South Africa is home to more than three million Zimbabweans, a majority of them undocumented immigrants, who fled the country in search of jobs following the collapse of the economy two decades ago.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

43 mins ago | 37 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

59 mins ago | 349 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

60 mins ago | 284 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

1 hr ago | 296 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

1 hr ago | 73 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

1 hr ago | 130 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

1 hr ago | 34 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 187 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 35 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 77 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1486 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days