Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A NUMBER of Zanu-PF candidates who are eyeing the vacant Marondera East constituency in Mashonaland East province have slowed down their campaigns after the party delayed announcing a date for the primary elections.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Patrick Chidhakwa in September last year.

A survey conducted by NewsDay revealed that all Zanu-PF candidates had either halted or slowed down activities in the area after running out of money due to prolonged campaigns.

About nine candidates have expressed interest to contest for the seat.

Acting provincial chairperson Michael Madanha yesterday said they were still waiting for a directive from the party headquarters.

"On the issue of by-elections, we are still waiting for a directive from our leaders at the national headquarters. That is the current position. Once the date is set, you will be notified," he said.

Some of the aspiring candidates for the Marondera East constituency by-election include youthful leader Richmond Chikore, agronomist Tatenda Watambwa, Ngonidzashe Mandaza, Solomon Mahufe, former legislator Jeremiah Chiwetu and Paradzai Bhasikoro.

Some of the vacant constituencies in the province are Marondera Central and Murewa South.

Meanwhile, Zanu-PF is going to hold a provincial co-ordinating committee (PCC) meeting tomorrow, where those who re-joined or defected to the party are going to be paraded.
"We have a PCC meeting in Marondera, with one of the agendas being to meet those who have re-joined our party," he added.

Notables who have re-joined the party include former MDC Alliance top official Tracy Mutinhiri.

Source - newsday

