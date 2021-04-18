Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A STATE witness in the trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) vice-chancellor Levi Nyagura who is accused of single-handedly awarding a PhD to former First Lady Grace Mugabe yesterday told the court that Claude Mararike, who supervised the awarding of the degree, was not qualified to do so since he was only a holder of a master's degree.

Wilbert Sadomba, who said he was chairperson of the faculty of sociology, told court that he was not consulted and did not see Grace's registration in the department.

Sadomba said there were minutes on how Grace got her PhD, but had no knowledge if the meeting ever took place.

He said Nyagura as the vice-chancellor had the sole responsibility of approving the awarding of degrees.

Sadomba said Justine Tandire, who was the research assistant, was also not qualified to be the assistant since he was appointed by a person who was not qualified.

But under cross-examination, Sadomba admitted that there were progress reports and research material to prove Grace's awarding of the degree.

Sadomba also revealed that he was not a member of the sociology department at the time that Grace was a student at the university.

Last week, another witness, Julius Musevenzi, told the court that there were documents which showed that Nyagura was working with other UZ staff who were involved in admitting Grace as a PhD student.

Nyagura's lawyer Tawanda Zhuwarara then asked the witness if he was admitting that the exUZ boss did not single-handedly award the degree to Grace, to which he said Nyagura was working with others.

Musevenzi also revealed that Mararike was responsible for ensuring that Grace complied with university regulations.

Chief magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi postponed the matter to tomorrow for trial continuation.

Allegations are that sometime in 2011, Nyagura single-handedly accepted and approved Grace's application to study for a PhD in sociology without the knowledge and recommendations of the departmental board and faculty of higher degrees committee in violation of UZ quality assurance, guidelines and benchmarks.

It is alleged that during the same period, Nyagura covertly appointed Mararike and a Chaneta to supervise Grace's thesis without the knowledge and approval of the departmental board of sociology.

Nyagura allegedly led supervisors and examiners to Grace's Mazowe Estate where the defence of oral examination was purportedly done.

Ideally, the oral examination was supposed to be done on campus.

He allegedly abused his position by showing favour to Grace, who did not meet minimum requirements to study for the degree.

It is alleged Nyagura's actions compromised the standards of the country's education system.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

43 mins ago | 37 Views

Biti Parliament return stalled

59 mins ago | 349 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

60 mins ago | 284 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

1 hr ago | 54 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

1 hr ago | 301 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

1 hr ago | 73 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 57 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

1 hr ago | 130 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

1 hr ago | 315 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

1 hr ago | 114 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

1 hr ago | 34 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 63 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 104 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 147 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 335 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 187 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 35 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 77 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 103 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1485 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3200 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7544 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days