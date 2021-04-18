Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Biti Parliament return stalled

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
PURPORTED People's Democratic Party (PDP) secretary-general Benjamin Rukanda has filed an urgent chamber application with the High Court challenging Justice Amy Tsanga's ruling which nullified the expulsion of Tendai Biti and other former members of PDP from Parliament.

Justice Tsanga had ruled that Rukanda, who caused the expulsion of the six PDP members, was not a legitimate official of the PDP. Rukanda now wants an order stopping the execution of the judgment, arguing that the legislators could not be representatives in a party they no longer belong to.

Rukanda cited PDP officials Kucaca Ivumile Phulu, Settlement Chikwinya, Jacob Mafume, Arnold Batirai Dune, Simon Chanukah, Williams Madzimure, Regai Tsunga, Chelesile Mahlangu and the PDP led by Biti as first to ninth respondents, respectively.

Local Government minister July Moyo, Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda, Parliament of Zimbabwe and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission were cited as the 10th to 13th respondents, respectively.

"Their interests are now at MDC Alliance and a default judgment was handed down because I was not served with their urgent chamber application," Rukanda's lawyer Everson Chatambudza submitted.

"The respondents obtained a default judgment against the second applicant on April 14, 2021 under case HC 5292/29. The applicants have filed an application for recession of the default order under case 1551/21 challenging the default order. The matter is still pending before the honourable court.

"The effect of the order is to render all other pending matters academic on a technicality without dealing with the real dispute between the parties on merits.

"The default order declared the second respondent, who defected to another political party as the secretarygeneral (Chikwinya), whose interests he is no longer representing, hence first applicant would suffer irreparable harm. Further ninth (Mahlangu), 11th (Mudenda) and 12th (Parliament) respondents might act according to the default order to the detriment of the applicants," said Chatambudza.

"Upon verification, it was discovered that the purported summons upon which the default judgment was based had not been served on me at the time they were issued as alleged.

"Further, when I obtained a copy of the urgent chamber application from the High Court for the purposes of preparing an opposition to the confirmation of the provisional order, the summons had not been served on me. To make matters worse, when my legal practitioners filed the opposing papers to the confirmation, not the provisional order, the summons had not been served."

Rukanda's lawyer said the summons were served under strange circumstances "when the respondent knew very well that I was legally represented with my current lawyer".

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

How does the currency market work?

45 mins ago | 45 Views

Mwonzora in tight spot

1 hr ago | 295 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: Witness throws Mararike under the bus

1 hr ago | 323 Views

Broke Zanu-PF candidates slow down campaigns

1 hr ago | 102 Views

Minister blames sanctions for DDF failure

1 hr ago | 60 Views

South Africa tightens security on Zimbabwe borders

1 hr ago | 324 Views

Chin'ono seeks removal from remand

1 hr ago | 76 Views

2 die in Independence Day road accidents

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Delay in judges appointments deliberate, claims 'Rights defenders'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

MDC-T activist petitions for Mwonzora arrest

1 hr ago | 136 Views

CJ Malaba threatened me, claims Justice Ndewere

1 hr ago | 176 Views

Sex workers turn to technology for survival

1 hr ago | 325 Views

Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Way: Govt to challenge High Court ruling

1 hr ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa's govt admits low teacher attendance rate

1 hr ago | 115 Views

'Zimbabwe health spending continues to shrink'

1 hr ago | 27 Views

Malawi embassy to conduct consular outreach in Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Esigodini villagers exposed to disused pits

1 hr ago | 36 Views

TelOne lays off 184 digitally-handicapped workers

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Mthuli sticks to 7,4% growth

1 hr ago | 34 Views

Teachers are not enemies of State

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Constitutional amendments will haunt Zanu-PF

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Arubi eyes Warriors comeback

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Pakistan thump Zimbabwe in first T20 match

1 hr ago | 27 Views

'Bureaux de-change to bridge forex needs'

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Emganwini suburb man murdered

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Bars, night club remain closed cabinet

1 hr ago | 149 Views

Mwonzora apologises to Parliament, begs for diplomatic passports

1 hr ago | 340 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD degree flawed, says witness

1 hr ago | 224 Views

Chamisa's MPs demand farms

1 hr ago | 193 Views

No work, no pay for teachers

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Mnangagwa gets second jab today

1 hr ago | 67 Views

Just 288 000 people vaccinated

1 hr ago | 36 Views

South African Rand trades near 2021 highs after US inflation data

1 hr ago | 79 Views

How does the currency market work?

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Airlink appoints new country manager for Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Winky D demands US$12 000 from Magamba TV for copyright breach

2 hrs ago | 131 Views

ZRP starts recruitment

17 hrs ago | 1488 Views

Chombo, Chipanga, Hamandishe case deferred

17 hrs ago | 1299 Views

Chopper border patrols deter smuggling

17 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Chaos reigns supreme within MDC-Alliance

17 hrs ago | 3202 Views

Mnangagwa reshuffles his cards

23 hrs ago | 7547 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days